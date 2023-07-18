Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: Simplilearn and The University of Texas at Dallas Collaborate to launch A Cloud Computing Bootcamp for the Digital Workforce

The collaboration between Simplilearn and The University of Texas at Dallas' (UT Dallas') Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science brings a 24-week training program in Cloud Computing to cater to the growing demand for rightly skilled Professionals.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increasing demand for professionals skilled in cloud technology, Simplilearn , the world's #1 online boot camp for digital economy skills training, has announced a strategic collaboration with The University of Texas at Dallas' (UT Dallas') Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science. This collaboration aims to upskill professionals in the cloud computing space and the comprehensive training program will equip learners with the skills needed to thrive in this segment.

The partnership will introduce a 24-week cloud computing bootcamp, jointly offered by Simplilearn and The University of Texas at Dallas. With cloud computing being a sought-after skill in the region and globally, as per Grand View Research, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2030. This program aligns with Simplilearn's objective of upskilling tech professionals to succeed in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Located in the Telecom Corridor of Dallas, the Jonsson School at UT Dallas is established in the same region as leading technology company headquarters, including AT&T, Verizon, Samsung, and Texas Instruments, where there is immense demand for a skilled digital workforce. The Dallas-Fort Worth market is also home to Fortune 500 enterprises such as ExxonMobil, American Airlines Group, and CBRE Group. The collaboration between Simplilearn and UT Dallas aims to leverage this ecosystem and provide enhanced upskilling opportunities for the digital workforce in these new-age domains. As per Indeed , currently, there are over 60,000 Cloud engineer jobs available in the United States.

Sharing thoughts about the collaboration, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, of Simplilearn, said, "Cloud Computing continues to be a top skill in demand, globally. Sharing our objective to upskill the digital workforce to be agile and technically proficient, to succeed in the rapidly evolving tech world, we see focused programs such as our latest one in cloud computing benefitting learners significantly. With UT Dallas' expertise and high reputation in the community, along with Simplilearn's comprehensive curriculum, we can ensure learners have every opportunity to broaden their skillset and stay ahead of the curve."

Speaking on the partnership with Simplilearn, Dr. Dinesh Bhatia, Head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at UT Dallas' Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science said, "Cloud Computing has become a foundational pillar for innovation and digital transformation today. As an educational hub for engineering and computer science in the U.S., we focus on partnering with various entities, government and the private sector to provide multiple opportunities for career preparation and skills enhancement. We look forward to working with Simplilearn to provide a convenient option for students and professionals to build their tech skills."

This cloud computing boot camp is best suited for individuals with at least a high school diploma or equivalent. Candidates signing up for this boot camp do not require prior professional experience and could come from a non-programming background. Individuals looking to pursue careers in Cloud Solutions Architect, Cloud Engineer, Cloud Consultant, Technical Cloud Architect, Solutions Architect, Cloud Practitioner, Cloud Administrator, and the like, will benefit from this bootcamp.

The cloud computing bootcamp which will be conducted online, offers increased accessibility to professionals across locations. Applications are open, and interested individuals can register their interest to receive updates.

About UT Dallas Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science

The Jonsson School is one of the fastest-growing and most vigorous engineering and computer science schools in the United States. Since 2008, the Jonsson School has doubled in size with the creation of four new departments and nine new degree programs, while maintaining an undergraduate student body whose average SAT scores are among the highest of any public university in Texas. Leveraging the Jonsson School's strengths in teaching and research, state-of-the-art facilities and current collaborative relationships in education, medicine and industry, the Jonsson School has developed five research thrusts of state and national significance including semiconductor science and technology, energy science and technology, advanced manufacturing, health innovation and transportation science and engineering. Cross-cutting technologies to enhance the thrusts include robotics engineering, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, imaging science, human interaction and high-precision mechatronics. These strategic areas of focus best position the Jonsson School to educate and train the next generation of diverse, highly sought-after engineering and computer scientists and contribute solutions to society's most pressing issues.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

