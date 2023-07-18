NextMart, Inc. Announces Initial Entry Into The USD $54+ Billion Water And Wastewater Treatment Market

The New Management Plans To Grow Exponentially Via An Aggressive Acquisitions Strategy

Company's Has Filed For A Tier 1 Regulation A Offering Which Should Provide Funds To Kick Off Management's Aggressive Roll-Up Strategy

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink:NXMR) is a company that plans to execute a roll-up strategy incorporating water treatment system integration, creating significant re-occurring revenues from service and equipment rentals and emerging water treatment technologies via strategic acquisitions today issued a Management Update to its shareholders and the markets at large.

The company's new business strategy started with the acquisition of Emco Oil Field Services. ("Emco"), a Texas company which was formed to provide water hauling and other services to the oil drilling and discover industry. Management said that the company is poised to capitalize and expand on the Emco expertise in both regional and global markets in the industrial, potable, wastewater and in the specialized water treatment and purification sectors.

NXMR plans to execute a roll-up strategy incorporating water treatment system integration, significant re-occurring revenues from service and equipment rentals and emerging water treatment technologies via strategic acquisitions. The company is poised to capitalize and expand on the many years of expertise of its management and the management of its acquisitions. NXMR is in negotiation with the first of three strategic companies for acquisition and a separate joint venture with its own acquisition.

CEO, Donald R. Keer, Esq. said "I want to convey my excitement and enthusiasm to the shareholders of NextMart as we initiate the execution of our development plan. We intend to take advantage of the existing Emco business to establish a first-class water treatment technology company.

"We are in a rapidly growing world market and are well positioned to continually increase our share in the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, which is expected to be worth around USD 89.7 Billion by 2032 from USD 54.7 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.1

"I am aware that many of you have explored my background and some of you have sent me emails. This is an opportunity to bring all of our shareholders up to date on our plans."

"I believe that we can make this work because I am lucky enough to have experience in the technical aspects of the industry as well as having been CEO of a water treatment company that was acquires and is still a division of Suez ® twenty years later. The first half of my career included hands on experience in the oilfield, manufacture of electronic gases and working in water treatment for pharmaceuticals, chemical process and industrial operations. During this time I taught, lectured and wrote a number of articles on water treatment and the water treatment industry. My second career is as an attorney where, over the past 25 years, I guided my clients through transactions, regulatory filings, financial support and public offerings.

"NextMart's team is being brought together with over 200 cumulative years of operating and management experience. The team will be responsible for growth through organic investments, strategic acquisitions based on identifying key water treatment technology companies, system integrators and service providers that create a strong, resilient and profitable company to benefits our shareholders. At the current time we have filed for a Tier 1 Regulation A Offering which should provide funds to kick off our development. The offering draft is part of the public record and may be accessed through the SEC's EDGAR system or on our disclosure page on OTC Markets.

"We are very excited to bring incredible companies under our umbrella to complement our current operations. We will strive to keep our shareholders up to date with all of our developments in a timely basis."

He concluded: "We aim to position ourselves to build shareholder value through acquisition of NXMR by a larger firm or by listing on one of the major exchanges."

About NextMart, Inc.

About NextMart, Inc.

NEXTMART, INC. ("NXMR") is a Delaware based company, having offices in Carlsbad, New Mexico and Dallas, TX, USA.

NXMR's team has the unique ability to execute system integration projects to produce purified water in a cost-effective manner and to evaluate water treatment technologies for their sound engineering as well as their market potential. The team has international experience and research and development experience. NXMR, with its acquisitions and future acquisition targets has standard equipment designs, contract manufacturing sources and marketing agreements that will quickly establish a positive and profitable cash flow. This cash flow provides a proof of concept that justifies the acquisition strategy and will support the team's registration in the public markets allowing for the evaluation and acquisition of key growth technologies.

For additional information please visit main corporate site at emcooilfield.com

The Company also has an active Twitter site at @CorporationNxmr and plans to have an active social media program moving forward to effectively disseminate material information to the public in an expeditious and quick manner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NXMR that are based on the beliefs of NXMR's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NXMR's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the NXMR's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which NXMR operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

