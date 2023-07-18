SharpLink Gaming Ltd.: Sharplink Gaming to Implement Generative Artificial Intelligence to Monetize Sports Fans with the Launch of "C4 Betsense"

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) ("SharpLink" or the "Company"), a pioneer of targeted conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today unveiled its plans for launching C4 BetSense, a sports industry-focused content creation and recommendation engine powered by generative Artificial Intelligence ("AI"). Utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms, generative AI is a type of technology that can produce various types of content, including text, imagery, audio and synthetic data in a matter of seconds. The C4 BetSense platform will leverage generative technologies to produce an endless array of tailored fan betting offers and recommendations.

"The sports industry is at an inflection point in the race to deliver fans individualized, specific betting offers that personally matter to them," stated Rob Phythian, SharpLink's Chief Executive Officer. "Imagine a sports betting game preview written in 100 different ways for 100 different fans, with relevant programmatic advertising and calls-to-action woven throughout. We believe that only scratches the surface of the potential future value of C4 BetSense to the sports ecosystem."

What would previously require substantial content resources and technical infrastructure will be available at a fraction of the cost through C4 BetSense, enabling enterprise companies - from sports media to leagues and betting operators - to efficiently engage and monetize their audiences. "We've been playing catch-up to other industries like ecommerce and streaming, where users expect a personalized menu of products and offers. Generative AI makes it possible for us to make being a sports betting enthusiast easy - from knowing your favorite teams and players to personalized bet recommendations," added Phythian.

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. In addition, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies, leagues, teams and sportsbooks develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep fan activation and engagement with highly interactive free-to-play games and mobile applications. Further, SharpLink owns and operates a variety of real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States where fantasy sports and online sports betting has been legalized. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the expected growth in the online betting and iGaming industries, the Company's ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company's products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

