Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143D6 | ISIN: US8522341036 | Ticker-Symbol: SQ3
Tradegate
18.07.23
14:29 Uhr
69,30 Euro
-0,12
-0,17 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLOCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLOCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,1869,4014:55
69,1569,3814:54
ACCESSWIRE
18.07.2023 | 14:50
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Texas Sky Development Introducing TXO, a Block-Chain Based Eco-System Platform

Texas Sky Development has listed its native token, TXO, on the LBank Exchange, utilizing a blockchain-based interface for operational systems. The company aims to revolutionize global industries with efficiency, transparency, and reliability, leveraging blockchain technology for constant innovation.

Collin County, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / In a world driven by constant innovation, Texas Sky Development' s mission is to leverage the power of blockchain technology to revolutionize global industries aiming to bringing forth a new age of efficiency, transparency, and reliability.

Texas Sky Development, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Press release picture

The company Texas Sky Development's TXO Protocol infrastructure is a blockchain-based interface to multiple collaboration and operational systems. To expand its worldwide reach and accelerate the accomplishment of their progressive goals, they have listed its native token, TXO, on the LBank Exchange on June 13, 2023, at 9:00 UTC.

TXO Block-Chain

TXO Blockchain (TXO) offers a blockchain interface to multiple platforms for collaboration and operations.

This ecosystem includes numerous platforms, ranging from culinary services to product and lifestyle A/S. It operates as a protocol business with established standards and aims to replace conventional platform businesses.

By implementing the service using a blockchain-based smart contract and currency circulation structure, it would provide market participants a quick and affordable payment platform while also streamlining the consensus mechanism.

As part of the TXO Platform Ecosystem, the TXO DEX & DeFi Platform is designed as an intermediary that enables individuals to lend or borrow TXO Tokens. This platform is intended to facilitate transactions, which is essential to the TXO Blockchain's ultimate mission.

About TXO Token

The DABS Platform, DEX Platform, Commerce Platform, and DEX Platform are all components of the TXO ecosystem. TXO Token is an Ethereum-based utility token and digital asset. A total of 2 billion TXO Tokens are available for purchase on digital asset exchanges, or they may be obtained through lending, trading, or getting payment inside the TXO Network.

The TXO Token serves as both a means of payment and the main medium of exchange for the TXO Commerce Platform's use of discount rates. It also serves as security for loans made via the DeFi Platform, a mechanism to collect income on such loans, and a way to invest in the DABS Platform.

Payment stability may be maintained by lowering TXO Token's price volatility by creating stablecoins based on TXO Token or other collateral.

Through TXO Protocol, Texas Sky Development is continuously developing a solution for a more familiar and convenient platform market and an advanced form of the digital content market system. In addition, aiming to provide a new paradigm of change and distribution in the content production environment.

For further information follow TXO Blockchain official Twitter, Medium and Telegram

Media Contact

Organization: Texas Sky Development
Contact Person: Lee Young Ho
Website: http://www.texasskyd.com/
Email: txoglobaltx@gmail.com
Address: Texas, USA
Country: United States

SOURCE: Texas Sky Development

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768611/Texas-Sky-Development-Introducing-TXO-a-Block-Chain-Based-Eco-System-Platform

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.