Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.07.2023 | 15:02
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DD&T Group LLC: Movie Production Begins on Documentary Film Highlighting Former Professional Military Sniper Wali's Role in Ukraine

Good Fight Production, a part of the Den Tolmor DD&T group, is collaborating with Art Territory to produce the documentary film 'WALI.' The film is dedicated to showcasing the remarkable story of Wali, a renowned Canadian sniper and defender of Ukraine.

KYIV, UKRAINE / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / "WALI" is a documentary film chronicling the extraordinary journey of Wali, a Canadian former military sniper who fought in three major conflicts, including the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Responding to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's appeal for foreign aid during the Russian invasion, Wali bravely joined the fight in Ukraine. Throughout his frontline experience, he encountered numerous "close calls," facing personal threats and disinformation. Despite the challenges, Wali's candid storytelling has earned him respect from colleagues and the media alike.

wali_sniper_rifle_kyiv

Wali behind a 338 cal sniper rigle, in Ukraine.

"WALI" serves as a stepping stone towards a full-length feature film and is produced by Den Tolmor, an Academy Award-nominated producer known for "Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom." It's a collaboration between Good Fight Production and Ukrainian studio ART Territory, with executive producers Sergiy Baranov and Igor Volkov, and director Alexander Kirienko.

"We are grateful to have the opportunity to share Wali's gripping story with the world," said general producer Den Tolmor. "With unmatched access to Wali himself, the entire team will masterfully create a fascinating movie."

Producer Sergiy Baranov expressed, "We aim to portray the reality of individuals who, disregarding personal risk, offer assistance to Ukraine not only in words but also in actions. The protagonist of our film was on the front lines with our guys. His personality and character compel us to contemplate the incredible lengths people go to protect our country and its citizens."

The film portrays the remarkable transformation of an IT specialist in Canada into a frontline soldier in Ukraine, during the early months of the war. Audiences will witness Wali's journey and the personal sacrifices he and his family made to support Ukraine. With Wali's assertion that "90% of what was said about me is false," the creators of the film are dedicated to presenting the genuine truth behind his story.

Wali shared, "Just before crossing the border, I met with various anti-Putin and Ukrainian leaders in Europe. On the day I was supposed to enter Ukraine, a friend who was supposed to welcome me was found dead in his apartment. Surprisingly, the documentary is part of the story! It feels like a spy movie. The martinis at the beach replaced the blood in the trenches."

Contact Information

Den Tolmor
Producer
den@tolmor.com

Wali Wali
General Requests
info@wali.news

SOURCE: DD&T Group

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768186/Movie-Production-Begins-on-Documentary-Film-Highlighting-Former-Professional-Military-Sniper-Walis-Role-in-Ukraine

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.