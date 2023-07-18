The Open Innovation Program BIND 4.0 Seeks Disruptive Tech Startups for 70 Industry-Leading Companies

Startups will be able to present solutions for Intelligent Industry, Clean Energy and Sustainability, Food and Health technology until Sept. 8. Siemens Gamesa, Mercedes-Benz, Bridgestone, CAF, Unilever and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners are among the 70 partner companies based in the Basque Country seeking startup solutions in the eighth edition of BIND 4.0.

BILBAO, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / The BIND 4.0 Open Innovation Platform has just opened its eighth call for its Acceleration Program to search for disruptive startups interested in creating new innovation projects, in collaboration with 70 industry-leading partner companies. The call, which will remain open until Sept. 8, offers the opportunity to develop new solutions hand in hand with big-name companies, with the aim of responding to the needs of the future of the industry in four areas, which are Intelligent Industry / Advanced Manufacturing, Clean Energy and Sustainability, Health and Food technology.

BIND 4.0 Demo Day 2023

Startups technologies Demo Day 2023

Startups interested in applying to the eighth edition of the acceleration program may do so by submitting their disruptive technologies in the application and, new this year, they can also apply to any of the 12 Use Cases proposed by the 70 partner companies of BIND 4.0, based on the needs of their businesses. Each startup will be able to select in its application up to three Use Cases.

The disruptive technologies that can be presented include Connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Immersive Technologies, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Robotics and Electronics, Hydrogen Generation, Computing, Additive Manufacturing (AM), Food Technologies and Health Tech Solutions.

Benefits for Participants in BIND 4.0

Once accepted into the Open Innovation and Acceleration Program, participating startups and scale-ups will have several benefits:

Immersion in the Industry 4.0 innovation ecosystem: Get direct access to reference companies and participate in networking activities.

Get direct access to reference companies and participate in networking activities. Get a reference customer: Develop their innovative technology hand in hand with one or more of the 70 leading companies in the sector and test with them their viability in the market. All participants will earn one or more paid contracts.

Develop their innovative technology hand in hand with one or more of the 70 leading companies in the sector and test with them their viability in the market. All participants will earn one or more paid contracts. Expert advice: Get assigned a 1:1 connection from the 40 mentors specialized in business acceleration, market strategies, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Get assigned a 1:1 connection from the 40 mentors specialized in business acceleration, market strategies, innovation and entrepreneurship. No Equity taken: Startups retain intellectual property and do not give up any equity nor pay any fees to participate in this government-sponsored program.

Startups retain intellectual property and do not give up any equity nor pay any fees to participate in this government-sponsored program. Access to investors: BIND 4.0 has a Venture Club , an investors club aligned with the specialization of the accelerator.

BIND 4.0 has a , an investors club aligned with the specialization of the accelerator. Sources of funding, financial aid and free workspace in the Business and Innovation Centers of the Basque Country.

How to sign up?

Startups can apply until Sept. 8 through the program's website www.bind40.com. BIND 4.0 is looking for startups from around the globe that have disruptive technological products and services. It is also required that their technological solution is already on the market or in its last stage of development and can add value to the corporate partner companies.

Contact Information

Beatriz Lancho

beatriz.lancho@zinkupmarketing.com

+442032904299

SOURCE: BIND 4.0

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768331/The-Open-Innovation-Program-BIND-40-Seeks-Disruptive-Tech-Startups-for-70-Industry-Leading-Companies