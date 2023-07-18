FemAid, Inc.: FemAid Addresses Female Incontinence

FemAid Device Offers Relief from Female Incontinence

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Richard Langson Founder of FemAid , a pioneering medical device company dedicated to empowering women's health, is proud to announce the completion of prototyping and the filing of its patent. The FemAid device stops leakage utilizing a patent-pending check valve device, which is non-surgically placed in the woman's urethra. It is fully adjustable to fulfill a women's personal needs. It interrupts the flow of urine until activated by the woman applying pressure to her bladder. This overpowers the check valve and lets the urine flow. The device can be inserted or removed at any time by the woman utilizing the supplied insertion/removal stylist.





FemAid Test Stand

View of FemAid pressure testing stand.

The FemAid device is economical and easy to use. It is made of body-friendly Teflon material and is designed for maximum comfort. It comes sealed with antibacterial numbing ointment to minimize infection and pain, with a personal applicator included. The woman can insert the device herself or have a medical practitioner insert it for her.

Female Incontinence is a common and often overlooked health concern that affects over one billion women worldwide, causing discomfort, embarrassment and diminished quality of life. FemAid is committed to providing women with a solution that addresses this pervasive issue, offering a non-invasive and drug-free alternative for those seeking relief.

The completion of the prototyping phase signifies a significant advancement for FemAid. Through tireless research and development efforts, the company has engineered a novel device specifically designed to target the root cause of urinary incontinence in women and a breakthrough in treatment options. FemAid is actively seeking strategic investors who share their vision and passion for improving women's lives affected by urinary incontinence. By partnering with strategic investors, the company aims to accelerate the development process and bring this innovative device to market as soon as possible, benefiting women globally.

The next steps for FemAid involve raising development funding and navigating the FDA registration process. The company remains dedicated to adhering to the highest standards of safety and efficacy, ensuring that its devices meet all regulatory requirements before becoming commercially available to women in need.

