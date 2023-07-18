Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.07.2023 | 15:02
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Influencer Marketing Factory Officially Launches Season Three of 'The Influence Factor' Podcast Featuring Thought Leaders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / The Influencer Marketing Factory, a global influencer marketing agency, is proud to officially announce the launch of the third season of its podcast "The Influence Factor." Starting from Aug. 2, 2023, "The Influence Factor" will start releasing new episodes with weekly scheduling.

The Influence Factor - Influencer Marketing Podcast

The Influence Factor - Influencer Marketing Podcast
The Influence Factor - Influencer Marketing Podcast by Alessandro Bogliari, CEO & Co-Founder of The Influencer Marketing Factory

"The Influence Factor," produced by The Influencer Marketing Factory, is rated in the top 1% of global podcast ranking (according to ListenNotes) and covers a variety of topics including, but not limited to influencer marketing, social commerce, creator economy, and livestream shopping. A range of industry leaders and inspiring guests will join the podcast to discuss the state of the industry and its future.

A few of the confirmed guests are Sarah Henry (VP, Head of Content, Influencer & Commerce at Walmart), Conor Begley (Chief Strategy Officer at CreatorIQ), Matt Navarra (Social Media Consultant & Industry Insider), Brian Harwitt (Partner at CoVenture).

"I am genuinely thrilled and humbled by the amazing opportunity to interview these truly inspiring professionals who are making a remarkable impact in shaping the influencer marketing and creator economy industry within top-tier companies," stated Alessandro Bogliari, CEO of The Influencer Marketing Factory and host of the podcast.

Listeners can tune in on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts or watch it on YouTube as a video podcast. The Influencer Marketing Factory podcast team will also release short-form videos that will showcase a collection of the best moments from each episode that will be featured on YouTube Shorts, TikTok, Instagram Reels, and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Amy Collins
PR Specialist
amy@theinfluencermarketingfactory.com

Related Files

recap the influence factor season 2.mp4

SOURCE: The Influencer Marketing Factory

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768562/The-Influencer-Marketing-Factory-Officially-Launches-Season-Three-of-The-Influence-Factor-Podcast-Featuring-Thought-Leaders

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.