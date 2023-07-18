Webb.ai Leverages AI-Powered Knowledge Graph to Introduce Industry's First Continuous Automated Root Cause Analysis Platform

Helps Reduce Downtime and Increase Revenue Through Awareness of All Changes and Establishing Causality Between Changes That Enable Root Cause Analysis

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Webb.ai, the Continuous Automated Root Cause Analysis company, today announces the availability of its product in an Early Access program. By extracting changes from a cloud platform, creating a Knowledge Graph that depicts how everything is interconnected, and by leveraging AI to analyze thousands of changes per hour, Webb.ai reduces downtime and increases feature velocity.

Modern cloud platforms are very dynamic. Code, infrastructure and config changes happen across various disconnected silos, which increases downtime, human and capital costs. Surveys show that 80% of production issues happen because of a change. On average, each incident takes more than one hour to debug and the cost of one hour of downtime exceeds $150,000. Other negative effects such as the damage to brand value and loss of customers can prove to be even costlier. Webb.ai's technology has revealed that some of its design partners are making more than five million changes per month.

"AI is allowing us to write code ever faster. Software also makes infrastructure very dynamic. There is continued innovation in PaaS services. But Ops is struggling because they have to identify the change that caused the downtime. Webb.ai gives organizations an unprecedented visibility into the full stack, how subsystems interact, how one change causes another, and how it impacts a business metric. This creates transparency and trust across the organization, reducing downtime and increasing the pace of feature delivery. SaaS cannot thrive without AI-powered Continuous Automated Root Cause Analysis," said Manish Gupta, CEO and founder.

Yet there is no single platform that is aware of all the changes across the full stack. Webb.ai's unique approach allows it to extract change information across the full stack via a simple insertion in the customer's cloud platform. Unlike existing solutions, Webb.ai establishes a causal relationship between changes. This replaces the older approach of correlation that is probabilistic and causes a lot of false positives. The changes are aggregated into higher-order Insights that are presented in natural language for SRE and DevOps, helping them troubleshoot quickly. The Webb.ai platform compliments a team's observability platform, providing unparalleled visibility across the full stack to proactively identify and resolve issues. Visit Webb.ai to sign up for its Early Access program.

The founding team is led by Manish Gupta (founder/CEO of ShiftLeft and Chief Product Officer of FireEye) and Chi Su. The team brings world-class talent with years of experience in cloud-native infrastructure.

About Webb.ai

Webb.ai, the Continuous Automated Root Cause Analysis company, leverages AI to deeply understand the impact of each change in a cloud platform, helping organizations reduce downtime and increase revenue.

Contact Information:

Manish Gupta

CEO

manish@webb.ai

4083726282

SOURCE: Webb.ai

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768620/Webbai-Leverages-AI-Powered-Knowledge-Graph-to-Introduce-Industrys-First-Continuous-Automated-Root-Cause-Analysis-Platform