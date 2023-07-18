ampliFI Loyalty Solutions Welcomes Breakaway Loyalty's Customers, Strengthening Its Position in the Customer Loyalty Solutions Market

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / ampliFI Loyalty Solutions, a market-leading provider of customized loyalty and engagement program solutions for financial institutions, today announced their agreement to transition Breakaway Loyalty's financial institution customers to their proprietary loyalty and engagement platform in a strategic move that bolsters ampliFI's market presence and enhances its ability to provide comprehensive and innovative solutions to more clients.





ampliFI Loyalty Solutions





A recognized leader in loyalty programs, ampliFi has been delivering the highest levels of consumer engagement for more than 25 years and today manages over $45 billion of annual spend for more than 10 million active cardholders. ampliFI delivers an unparalleled level of knowledge and expertise to the marketplace with a unique visibility and perspective on loyalty for financial services that allows faster insights, innovations, and solutions that translate and scale for their entire client portfolio.

Breakaway Loyalty, a respected player in the loyalty solutions market, has built a loyal customer base through its dedication to exceptional service and customized loyalty programs. ampliFI recognizes the value and potential of these relationships and is excited to extend its expertise and solutions to these valued customers. Through a seamless transition process, ampliFI will ensure that Breakaway Loyalty's customers continue to receive the same high level of service and support they have come to expect.

"We are thrilled to welcome Breakaway Loyalty's customers into the ampliFI family," said Mike Knoop, CEO of ampliFI Loyalty Solutions. "The completion of this transaction represents a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering unparalleled engagement and loyalty solutions. We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and providing our new customers with innovative, data-driven loyalty programs that drive customer engagement and foster long-term brand loyalty."

"ampliFI Loyalty Solutions will continue to invest in technology, talent, and partnerships to deliver innovative, industry-leading engagement and loyalty solutions that empower our client partners to build strong customer relationships, achieve sustainable growth, and deliver positive ROIs," said Ron Silvia, CRO of ampliFI Loyalty Solutions.

About ampliFI Loyalty Solutions:

ampliFI Loyalty Solutions is a data-driven, industry-leading loyalty and engagement provider, offering custom rewards programs for financial institutions nationwide. With 25+ years of innovative experience, ampliFI delivers branded loyalty programs for credit and debit cards tailored to financial institutions. Being a pure loyalty program provider, ampliFI is provider agnostic, giving clients flexibility integrating into their existing processing relationships.

ampliFI's innovative solutions include a suite of real-time rewards, unique earning and redemption opportunities, total relationship rewards, and full cardholder support. ampliFI gives issuers the power to customize and manage their program to align with their market strategies and provides data analytics that highlight performance and engagement insights on cardholder behavior to drive positive ROI. The company is headquartered in Naperville, IL, with an on-site customer contact center, as well as PCI-compliant operations. ampliFI is influencing and supporting over 10 million cardholders and is Visa's exclusive domestic provider for their loyalty product.



Contact Information

Nichole Mumford

Vice President, Marketing

nmumford@amplifiloyalty.com

331.888.3400

Gretchen Blythe

Director, Marketing

gblythe@amplifiloyalty.com

331.888.3400



SOURCE: ampliFI Loyalty Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768184/ampliFI-Loyalty-Solutions-Welcomes-Breakaway-Loyaltys-Customers-Strengthening-Its-Position-in-the-Customer-Loyalty-Solutions-Market