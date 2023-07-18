Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.: Rodedawg Intl. Ind., Inc. Signs Binding Letter of Intent for Cannabis Manufacturing, Distribution and Delivery

Company Continues Expansion into the Licensed California Cannabis Market

COSTA MESA,‌ ‌CA‌ / ACCESSWIRE / July 18,‌ ‌2023‌ ‌/ Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK:RWGI) proudly announces the company is continuing expansion into the California licensed cannabis market.

"We are proud to announce to our shareholders that Rodedawg has signed a Binding Letter of Intent for expansion into the California licensed market which will expedite the growth in revenue streams with new product offerings and distribution outlets. We wanted to share the positive news that we are accomplishing major milestones in our operations and moving toward our revenue goals for Year 1 of operation. This Letter of Intent gives the company the ability to operate within a licensed cannabis facility with the option to purchase company and gives Year 1 the forward acceleration toward our goal of $7 million plus in revenues for calendar year 2023," states Chris Swartz, CEO of Rodedawg Intl. Ind., Inc.

Chris Swartz, CEO, adds, "The Letter of Intent also provides the Company with the following: 1) Purchase Option of the license. 2) Management Agreement of Distribution; and 3) Ability to launch a cannabis delivery service. As part of the original acquisition of Rodedawg assets, we also acquired the license to utilize the www.BrotherBuds.com brand and we fully intend to operationalize the delivery service when the final contracts are completed. Work has already started with updating the website and we will notify our shareholders of the cannabis delivery service launch. The Brother Buds delivery service will initially begin in Southern California, and we plan to license the brand nationally. In 2020, the highest number of cannabis consumers in the United States were located in the state of California, amounting to approximately 6.7 million. We will also be announcing the company's progress with our healthcare products of www.Elixicure.com, our topical pain relief brand, which has recently won a new production contract. Lastly, we also intend to further the brand with another acquisition of a multi-million dollar complimentary brand further ensuring we achieve our revenue target."

Mr. Swartz concludes, "I want to thank our loyal shareholders who have been with us as we develop Rodedawg into a formidable cannabis company with complimentary revenue-producing brands. Fundamentally, our goal is simple-expedite revenue growth via additional acquisitions. We also want to inform our shareholders that the company is very busy at this time with monitoring the progress of cancellation of shares, completion of our audit, and positioning the Company for uplisting. In the next few weeks, management will further inform shareholders on the time frame and progress of accomplishing success milestones to further expand shareholder value."

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

Please note the Company's Twitter address is https://twitter.com/RWGImerger for regular updates.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The Company Website is https://buddinghorizon.com/

About Brother Buds

Brother Buds is a cannabis delivery service based in Costa Mesa, California. During the month of July 2023, the Rodedawg will operate Brother Buds under a non-storefront cannabis delivery license. The cannabis delivery service will focus on Los Angeles County, Orange County, and norther San Diego County in the demographic area of 23.86 million in 2019. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The Company Website is https://BrotherBuds.com

Our Manufacturing, Distribution, and Delivery HQ

Make sure to follow us at: https://twitter.com/BrotherBudsOC

Contact Information:

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

1-800-793-0355

ir@buddinghorizon.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768475/Rodedawg-Intl-Ind-Inc-OTC-RWGI-Signs-Binding-Letter-of-Intent-for-Cannabis-Manufacturing-Distribution-and-Delivery