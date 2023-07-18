Franklin Wireless Corporation: Franklin's Newest 5G Mobile Hotspot RG2100N Now Available on C Spire Network

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL), a market leader in broadband data communications, announced that its new 5G mobile hotspot, RG2100N, will be available starting on July 20th for purchase at C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, www.cspire.com. The product supports connectivity using C Spire's blazing-fast 5G network.









"Launch of our newest 5G mobile hotspot with C Spire increases and expands the opportunities for users to take advantage of 5G for both Consumer and Business customers," said OC Kim, president of Franklin Wireless. "The RG2100N enables C Spire customers to easily access 5G C Spire services while on the go and feel safe and secure with their data."

The is available for immediate, free shipping or in-store pickup. For more information or to purchase the device, please visit: https://www.cspire.com/

"Consumers want to tap into fast, secure 5G service any time and while they are on the go," said Craig Jackson, general manager of wireless networks for C Spire. "This innovative Franklin hotspot is the perfect answer to our fast-paced, mobile, remote work world!"

Franklin's new mobile hotspot features 5G and 4G connectivity combined with advanced Wi-Fi 6 and support for USB tethering. Wi-Fi 6 has enhanced security and increased bandwidth allowing more users to access the network without delays. The new mobile hotspot has a large 2.4-inch color display with easy navigation buttons to set up and configure your device with ease.

Additional features include support for up to 20 simultaneous Wi-Fi users, a high-capacity battery (5000mAh) for extended battery life, and intelligent smart charging for optimal battery and device performance. It supports USB-C fast charging to charge your device much faster as well as extended coverage bands n66 and n71.

The RG2100N also supports JEXtream Mobile Device Management (MDM). This will allow individuals, businesses, and educational institutions to manage and remotely configure their devices simply and securely. The 5G MHS can be managed in the field using a secure web portal to configure and update devices as needed.

About Franklin

Franklin Wireless (FKWL) is a leading provider of integrated solutions using the latest in 4G LTE and 5G technologies with software subscription services providing users with remote capabilities, including mobile device management (MDM) and software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN). For more information, please visit https://www.franklinwireless.com/

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud, and managed services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



