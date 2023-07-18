Low-end FPGA Market to Reach $5.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Low-end FPGA market is driven by factors such as an increase in the adoption of smart technologies across the globe, rise in adoption of low-end FGPA in advanced driver assistance systems and proliferation of connected devices and Internet of Things (IoT).

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Low-End FPGA Market by Technology (EEPROM, Anti-Fuse, SRAM, Flash, Others), By Node Size (Less Than 28 Nm, 28-90 Nm, More Than 90 Nm), By Application (Telecommunication, Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Data Center, Medical, Aerospace and Defense, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global low-end FPGA industry generated $2.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The Low-end FPGA market is driven by factors such as an increase in the adoption of smart technologies across the globe, rise in adoption of low-end FGPA in advanced driver assistance systems and proliferation of connected devices and Internet of Things (IoT). On the other hand, high power consumption is anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increase in penetration of low-end FPGA and technological advancements are expected to offer remunerative opportunities in the upcoming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $5.8 billion CAGR 9.5 % No. of Pages in Report 271 Segments covered Technology, Node size, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in the adoption of smart technologies across the globe

Rise in adoption of low-end FGPA in advanced driver assistance systems

Proliferation of connected devices and Internet of Things (IoT) Opportunities Increase in Penetration of low-end FPGA and Technological Advancements Restraints High power consumption

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the low-end FPGAs market. The disruptions in global supply chains caused delays and shortages of essential electronic components, including low-end FPGAs. The economic slowdown resulted in reduced investments and spending on technology, leading to decreased demand for low-end FPGAs in various industries. Shifts in end-user goals, as well as difficulties in the design and development processes, exacerbated the negative impact.

In addition, the pandemic hampered research and development operations in the low-end FPGA market.

The EEPROM segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the SRAM segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global low-end FPGA market revenue, owing to their high-power efficiency and flexible nature. However, the antifuse segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast time period. Moreover, the EEPROM segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.74% from 2023 to 2032, driven by enhanced security features, and simplified design processes.

The 28-90 nm segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on node size, the 28-90 nm segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global low-end FPGA market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.45% from 2023 to 2032 due to cost reduction, compatibility and scalability and power efficiency in portable devices, IoT applications, and other power-constrained systems where energy efficiency is a significant consideration. These trends and growth factors present significant opportunities for low-end FPGA providers in the 28-90nm segment.

The Telecommunication segment garnered the major share in 2022

Based on application, the telecommunication segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global low-end FPGA market revenue, owing to increasing popularity of smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the need for high-speed data transfer. In addition, the consumer electronics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.12% from 2023 to 2032 due to the proliferation of consumer electronics such as smart home devices, including smart speakers, smart thermostats, home security systems, and connected appliances. Moreover, there are future opportunities for low-end FPGA manufacturers to develop energy-efficient FPGA with advanced power management systems, reducing power usage, and eco-friendly production techniques. These factors collectively create a strong demand for low-end FPGA in the Low-end FPGA market.

North America garnered the major share in 2022

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global Low-end FPGA market revenue owing to the to the rising demand of high-speed internet devices and the cloud-based computing technology within the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.32% from 2023 to 2032, due to the dependency of the industries on the data centers along with the development of the 5G network services within the region. Which are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

ENCLUSTRA.

INTEL CORPORATION.

EFINIX, INC.

FLEXLOGIX

ACHRONIX SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

GOWIN SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC.

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Low-end FPGA market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the low-end FPGA market analysis and low-end FPGA market outlook from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global low-end FPGA market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Low-end FPGA Market Key Segments:

By Technology

EEPROM

Antifuse

SRAM

Flash

Others

By Node Size

Less Than 28 nm

28-90 nm

More Than 90 nm

By Application

Telecommunication

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer electronics

Data Center

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

