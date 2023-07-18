A multi-year partnership will bring together Santander and one of the world's best golfers.

Rahm is a global sporting superstar, who was born in Spain, lives in the US and has a worldwide impact, especially in the Americas and Europe.

Rahm will wear the Santander logo on all his apparel and be part of bank's events and advertising.

Today Santander announced the signing of a multi-year agreement with Jon Rahm, one of the world's best golfers. Rahm is a global sporting superstar, who was born in Spain, lives in the US and has a worldwide impact, especially in some of the bank's core markets such in the Americas and Europe. Rahm himself is announcing the agreement at today's press conference during the Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club (UK).

Santander signs Jon Rahm as new global ambassador. (Photo: Business Wire)

The golfer, 28, plays an average of 22 tournaments per year in the bank's most relevant markets globally. Rahm will help the Santander brand increase its visibility in North America, where he plays most of his competitive schedule in US, where Santander has a significant presence. Rahm has 19 career victories worldwide, including two Major Championships 2021 at the US Open at Torrey Pines and a win at The Masters Tournament earlier this year.

Rahm, currently ranked number three in the World Golf Ranking, after having been number one for 52 weeks, will wear the Santander logo on the right sleeve of the shirt he wears during all competitions beginning today, and will be part of the bank's events and advertising. The sponsorship will also be a powerful commercial platform for Rahm interact with Santander customers through hospitality and meet and greets.

Ana Botín, Banco Santander's executive chair, said: "Jon is a top athlete, and his character and values align totally with our own. I remember playing together at a pro-am in Spain a few years ago when, after finishing the round, he spent two hours signing autographs for young fans demonstrating his qualities as both a professional and person. As a Spaniard who has competed and succeeded globally, including in the USA where we have a strong presence, we are incredibly proud to support Jon and look forward to many years of success together."

Jon Rahm said: "It is an honor to join the Santander family and become an ambassador for the global company. With a rich history in Spain, a large global presence, and a deep commitment to excellence, this partnership is a great fit, and I look forward to working with the team at Santander for many years to come."

This collaboration will complement Santander's other global sponsorships, such as the Scuderia Ferrari and League of Legends (LOL) alliances, with the goal of strengthening the emotional bond between Santander and its stakeholders, leveraging Santander's brand value and communicating the bank's mission and values.

Banco Santander (SAN SM, STD US, BNC LN) is a leading commercial bank, founded in 1857 and headquartered in Spain. It has a meaningful presence in 10 core markets in the Europe, North America and South America regions, and is one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization. Santander aims to be the best open financial services platform providing services to individuals, SMEs, corporates, financial institutions and governments. The bank's purpose is to help people and businesses prosper in a simple, personal and fair way. Santander is building a more responsible bank and has made a number of commitments to support this objective, including raising €220 billion in green financing between 2019 and 2030. In the first quarter of 2023, Banco Santander had €1.2 trillion in total funds, 161 million customers, 9,000 branches and 210,000 employees.

