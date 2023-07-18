The "Dental Polishing Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental polishing equipment market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry is one of the key drivers fueling the market growth for dental polishing machines. Dental polishing is an integral part of oral hygiene, typically performed after teeth cleaning and whitening procedures to remove plaque and stains.

With the growing awareness of oral hygiene, the market is expected to witness a boost in the adoption of dental polishing machines. Moreover, the rise in social media influence and the focus on aesthetic appeal are creating attractive growth opportunities for manufacturers. To cater to evolving consumer demands, manufacturers are introducing innovative and portable dental polishing equipment, including single-use polishers and rotary polishing machines.

These advancements in technology aim to enhance the overall appearance of teeth and improve oral health. Notable types of dental polishing machines available in the market include Airflow Master, Prophy Jet, Isodam, and PROPHYflex 3, which are designed to effectively remove dental calculus, calculus, and extrinsic stains.

The Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Drives The Growth Of The Dental Polishing Machine Market

Increased emphasis on aesthetic appearance has contributed to a rise in dental care expenditures. This is projected to stimulate the adoption of dental procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, and bonding, pushing the market value of dental polishing machines.

Aesthetic dental operations were frequently thought to be expensive, time-consuming, and invasive. Yet, research and development of economical and innovative approaches have increased the demand for cosmetic dental procedures. After dental procedures such as fillings and crowns, denture polishing machines are used to smooth and polish tooth surfaces. These machines utilize abrasive materials to smooth and polish the teeth, eliminating any rough or uneven surfaces.

Increase in Awareness Regarding Oral Hygiene

The high frequency of various dental disorders and the rise in the elderly population have led to an increase in oral hygiene awareness. Individuals older than 65 are susceptible to a variety of dental problems, including periodontal disease and tooth loss. This is expected to encourage individuals to seek dental care services, hence increasing market numbers.

Widespread Use of Disposable Polishers

Throughout the forecast period, the disposable polisher filing material segment is anticipated to dominate the dental polishing machine market. In 2022, the sector held the greatest market share. Typically, disposable polishers are constructed of soft, flexible materials like foam or rubber.

They have a polishing abrasive coating. Disposable polishers eliminate the need for costly and time-consuming sterilizing. In addition, disposable polishers are typically less expensive than conventional polishers. These polishers also lower the possibility of cross-contamination and disease transmission. Throughout numerous dental operations, disposable polishers are lightweight, easy to use, and save time and effort.

Increase in the Quantity of Dental Clinics

In 2022, the dental clinic end-user segment dominated the dental polishing machine market. The availability of effective dental treatment is due to research and development of new dental technologies and techniques. The category is driven by an increase in the number of dental clinics and a boom in the use of dental care. In addition, a rise in dental clinic visits has resulted from a heightened emphasis on personal appearance and a rise in spending on personal care.

Europe Remains the Global Leader

Europe is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the market for dental polishing machines throughout the forecast period. The region's market revenue is bolstered by the presence of a solid healthcare infrastructure, a high incidence of dental illnesses, and an increase in oral hygiene awareness.

The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate over the forecast period. Increased investment in dental polishing machine R&D, expansion of dental insurance coverage, and the presence of leading dental enterprises are driving market value in the region. In the coming years, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience a tremendous market increase.

China and India are significant business growth drivers in the region. Asia-Pacific market growth is being driven by an increase in the elderly population and the frequency of dental problems. The industry in Latin America is driven by an increase in government spending on medical infrastructure and an increase in the region's acceptance of cosmetic procedures.

Competition to Intensify During the Forecast Period

The global business is fragmented, with the presence of a multitude of manufacturers present in the market. Industry leaders include 3M, Ultradent Products Inc., GC Corporation, Cosmedent, Henry Schein, Inc., The Dentists Supply Company, Kerr Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Dental, SHOFU Dental GmbH, W&H Group, other notable players.

The market research report on dental polishing machines examines these main competitors based on characteristics such as business description, financial overview, strategies, portfolio, segments, and recent advancements. To boost their market share, vendors are pursuing growth tactics such as product development, approval, and launch; partnerships; collaborations; and mergers acquisitions.

