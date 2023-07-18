Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - Dr. Patti Hill from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, was elected to serve as international president of Lions Clubs International at the association's 105th International Convention, July 7 through July 11, 2023.

International President Hill is the president of a consulting firm that helps government agencies design and implement effective programs for children and youth with unique needs. With 30 years of experience as an educator and psychologist, she has mentored graduate students and psychologists in training, and worked to improve education for young people who are deaf.

"The purpose of my life is to help others achieve their potential," said Dr. Hill. "I believe we're here to make the world a better place for all."

In her role as international president, Dr. Hill will support the service of Lions around the world, who served over 500 million people in 2022-2023. She will also oversee the launch of MISSION 1.5, a global membership growth initiative designed to empower local clubs to welcome new Lions and Leos in our mission of serving a world in need.

To help meet the growing needs of our communities, President Hill is encouraging clubs to undertake big, ambitious service projects and support the Lions Clubs International Foundation so that Lions can increase their local and global impact.

President Hill's message for the year is "Changing the World," which reminds us that every act of service, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to making the world a better place.

"Global challenges may seem daunting, but there is always a place where we can begin," said President Hill. "When we strive to make positive changes-in our lives and the lives of others-we put good into the world."

A member of the Edmonton Host Lions Club since 1990, Dr. Hill has served on many committees and held many offices within the association, including district chairperson for Membership, Environment, Convention, and International Cooperation and Understanding, and she's a founding member of the Lions of Canada Consultative Committee.

In recognition of her service to the association, President Hill has received numerous awards, including the Ambassador of Good Will Award, the highest honor the association bestows upon its members.

In addition to her service as a Lion, President Hill is active in numerous professional, human rights and community organizations. Previously, she served as an executive officer of the Alberta Association of School Psychologists and the Association of Canadian Educators of the Hearing Impaired. President Hill has also served on the Alberta Premier's Council on Persons with Disabilities.





