Vancouver, British Columbia and Cambridge, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by ParkCo to supply 58 Level 2 charging stations to The Gaslight Condominiums development in Cambridge, ON, with installation due to be completed in Q3 2023. This announcement marks the Company's fourth project with ParkCo since the announcement of a partnership agreement in December 2022.

ParkCo is a property technology company offering parking access and revenue control systems (PARCS) that leverage internet of things (IoT) sensor technology to analyze stall usage of a property in real time, enabling parking operations to be optimized and underutilized assets to be monetized.

The deal closed in collaboration with Hypercharge Preferred Partner, Signature Electric, which will complete the installation of all charging stations. Funding for the project was sourced with the assistance of Peak Power, a cleantech company that deploys, operates and optimizes battery storage, grid-interactive buildings, and electric vehicles under a single software platform. Natural Resources Canada invested financial support toward this project through its Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with ParkCo to bring our smart charging solutions to The Gaslight Condominiums," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "Together with Signature Electric and Peak Power, we look forward to proving a comprehensive and seamless charging experience for residents and visitors alike."

-##-

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Investor Relations:

Kelsey Letham / Head of Investor Relations

invest@hypercharge.com

604-881-1730

Media Contact:

Kyle Green / Senior Marketing Manager

kyle.green@hypercharge.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the number of charging stations to be installed by Hypercharge at the Gas Light Condominiums, and the anticipated timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither NEO Exchange Inc. nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of NEO Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173923