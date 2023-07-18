State-of-the-Art 3D Printed Custom Foot Orthotics Now Available at Home With Sole Dynamix

Revolutionizing the Custom Foot Orthotics Process with Innovative 3D Printing, Mobile App

SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Sole Dynamix, a leading provider of foot care solutions, has launched a revolutionary new product that allows customers to create highly accurate custom-made foot orthotics from the comfort of their own homes.

Thanks to a cutting-edge $1 million-dollar 3D printing investment, the simple process uses a mobile app to scan the foot, making it accessible to anyone who wants to improve their foot health.

The new product uses state-of-the-art technology to analyze the customer's foot shape and create a 3D model that is used to produce custom-fit insoles. The process takes just a few minutes and can be done using a smartphone or tablet.

A division of Surestep, Sole Dynamix was founded by South Bend native and veteran Bernie Veldman, who serves as the company's CEO.

With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Veldman says now is the right time to leverage technology to transform the sector and enhance how it serves customers.

"With 3D scanning and printing technologies traditionally only reserved for clinicians, we wanted to take these superior technologies and make them available to all of our customers," says Veldman. "We know that foot pain and discomfort can have a major impact on people's lives, and we're committed to providing the best possible solutions to help them feel better."

Meticulously designed by certified orthotists, the product addresses an extensive array of foot problems, including plantar fasciitis, flat feet and overpronation. The custom-fit orthotics provide support and cushioning where it's needed most, reducing pain and discomfort while improving overall foot health.

A primary benefit to customers is led by the technology-driven process, which can significantly reduce the time and costs associated with custom-fit orthotics.

"Traditionally, when a person would develop a foot problem, they would see their primary care physician who would then send them to a podiatrist or an orthotist. People have to take time off work and pay a copay with each visit. It can take months and cost up to $800 if your insurance doesn't cover custom foot orthotics," says Veldman. "Ultimately, with this new technology, you get the same outcomes with less hassle."

The process is backed by years of research and development.

In a 2021 study by the Journal of Foot and Ankle Research, 3D printed orthotics are proven just as effective as traditional orthotics, if not more for those with arch height drop.

Sole Dynamix products are now available on their website.

For more information about foot care solutions from Sole Dynamix, visit their website or watch the video to see how the product works.

About Sole Dynamix

Headquartered in South Bend, Ind., Sole Dynamix is a custom foot orthotics company that is revolutionizing the way people buy and receive custom foot orthotics. Sole Dynamix's mobile app allows customers to take scans of their feet at home which are then sent directly to the Sole Dynamix lab for fabrication, saving customers time and money. With a 100% guarantee and impeccable accuracy, Sole Dynamix is changing the industry with high-tech 3D-printed orthotics. To learn more about Sole Dynamix, visit their website at www.soledynamix.com.

