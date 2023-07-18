Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
18.07.23
18:41 Uhr
118,28 Euro
-0,38
-0,32 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,20118,2218:43
118,20118,2418:43
ACCESSWIRE
18.07.2023 | 18:02
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whole Foods Market Foundations: Ben & Jerry's Commits $25,000 To Help Fund Income-Generating Opportunities for Entrepreneurs and Smallholder Farmers Around the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Since 2020, Ben & Jerry's has a business model of linked prosperity. Their social mission is to work towards their goal to create positive change in the world from inside the pint out, starting with responsible sourcing and support of their suppliers. To date, Ben & Jerry's have donated $50,000 to Whole Planet Foundation. Now, as a $25,000 Poverty is Unnecessary Fund member in 2023, they extend that support in the form of microloans to microentrepreneurs living in poverty all around the globe.

Whole Planet Foundation's $25,000 donors believe Poverty is Unnecessary. That's why they support our mission to empower microentrepreneurs with income-generating opportunities, like Margaret a microcredit client from Uganda. Watch the video about Margaret's inspiring story and how you can help support our work here.

Whole Foods Market Foundations, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundations on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundations
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whole-foods-market-foundations
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundations

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768725/Ben-Jerrys-Commits-25000-To-Help-Fund-Income-Generating-Opportunities-for-Entrepreneurs-and-Smallholder-Farmers-Around-the-World

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.