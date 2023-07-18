Whole Foods Market Foundations: Ben & Jerry's Commits $25,000 To Help Fund Income-Generating Opportunities for Entrepreneurs and Smallholder Farmers Around the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Since 2020, Ben & Jerry's has a business model of linked prosperity. Their social mission is to work towards their goal to create positive change in the world from inside the pint out, starting with responsible sourcing and support of their suppliers. To date, Ben & Jerry's have donated $50,000 to Whole Planet Foundation. Now, as a $25,000 Poverty is Unnecessary Fund member in 2023, they extend that support in the form of microloans to microentrepreneurs living in poverty all around the globe.

Whole Planet Foundation's $25,000 donors believe Poverty is Unnecessary. That's why they support our mission to empower microentrepreneurs with income-generating opportunities, like Margaret a microcredit client from Uganda. Watch the video about Margaret's inspiring story and how you can help support our work here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundations on 3blmedia.com.

