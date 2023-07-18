Strategos Group Welcomes Former Hillsborough Superintendent Addison Davis

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Strategos Group, a leading national education management consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of former Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis as its newest Partner.

Addison Davis

Former Hillsborough County Superintendent Joins Strategos Group

With an impressive career spanning over 24 years in education, Davis has enhanced education and driven positive change.

During Davis' tenure from March 2020 to July 2023, the district improved remarkably, seeing a rise in its state academic ranking from 35th to 19th, and a reduction in the number of historically "D" and "F" schools from 28 to only five.

Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery said, "Addison's commitment to students, teachers, and the American education system, accelerates our mission of helping students thrive in their living and learning. Addison's arrival fulfills a goal to be the Nation's only management consultancy with a partnership comprised of every major role in the American education ecosystem. We thank Addison, his wife, Natalie, and their daughters, Madisyn and Kaitlyn, for their trust and belief in our mission."

Davis will work in the firm's Business Transactional Advisory (BTA) practice, supporting district partners and education organizations in advancing student objectives.

He expressed excitement for his new role saying, "The mission to positively impact student performance and outcomes is an instrumental part of who I am as a practitioner. Over the last 25 years, I have dedicated my time, efforts, and energy to driving the most ambitious educational strategies that have led to transformational results for students both inside and outside the classroom."

After decades of success in public education, Davis looks forward to the challenge of channeling his deep knowledge and experience into meaningful private-sector work that can have a nationwide impact.

"By joining Strategos Group there is an opportunity to work alongside an accomplished team of innovative professionals with diverse experience who are revolutionizing consulting practices and improving client services," he said. "I am excited to be surrounded by forward-thinking leaders who share a common desire to create a positive change in education."

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said of Davis, "As a mentor to Addison, he has listened, learned, and developed to be a remarkable leader. Through our collaboration and his action, HCPS has recognized tremendous growth toward closing the achievement gap. His decision to join Strategos Group proves his commitment to accelerating student performance and aiding school districts by strategically navigating the crowded market of educational solutions."

About Strategos Group

Founded in 2011, Strategos Group is a national education management consultancy comprised of former state education commissioners, legislators, White House appointees, school district superintendents, and recognized business leaders advising Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits, startups, philanthropy, and private equity. Strategos operates at the national, state, and local levels with offices in Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington D.C.

Media Contact:

Antonio Hebert, Marketing Manager

Strategos Group

mediarelations@strategosgroup.com

