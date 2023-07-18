Signals to Host AI Revenue Summit, a B2B Leadership Virtual Event

Signals to Host Annual AI Revenue Summit, a FREE Online Live Summit for Marketers and Sales Professionals to Learn Best Practices for AI in Sales, Marketing and Go-To-Market
SILICON SLOPES, UTAH / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Signals, a pioneering AI marketing leader, proudly announces the highly anticipated AI Revenue Summit on Aug. 16, 2023. The Summit will be a one-day virtual event featuring 30+ of the industry's leading sales and marketing leaders, where they reveal insights into the latest trends and strategies for AI in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Using AI to Generate Revenue
The speakers at the AI Revenue Summit are among some of the most successful and innovative leaders in the business space. Much of the event's value is credited to the high standard of speakers, value-driven tracks, and the practical strategies and tactics that are shared.
The following speakers are a few among those who will be featured at the free, online, AI Revenue Summit:
Dave Elkington, Founder of InsideSales and Co-Founder of Silicon Slopes
Jon Miller, CMO of Demandbase
Gabe Larsen, CMO of Kustomer
James Gilbert, CMO of Flip
Scott Logan, CMO of Kronologic
Somya Kapoor, CEO of TheLoops
Billy Bateman, Co-Founder of Signals
Mariah West, VP of Marketing at VIB
Dan Baird, Co-Founder and Product Lead at Wrench.ai
Matt Heinz, Founder and President of Heinz Marketing
Steve Error, Director of Sales at Signals
Jeff Crane, Founder of AI Incubated
Jordan Crawford, Founder of Blueprint
Udi Ledergor, Chief Evangelist at Gong
The event will be broadcast from airevenuesummit.com, YouTube, and LinkedIn, providing attendees with a convenient and accessible way to participate from anywhere in the world. In addition to the speaker sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to network with other professionals and learn about the latest products and services from leading vendors in the space.
In addition to the presentations, the AI Revenue Summit Awards will be announced at the event. These awards recognize AI Engineers, AI Practitioners, AI Strategists, Revenue and AI podcasts, and Thought Leaders who are crowd-nominated and voted.
To register for free or to vote for AI Revenue leaders awards, go to airevenuesummit.com.
About Signals:
Signals is the first of its class as an award-winning Analytics & AI solution. Signals allows you to segment, identify, engage, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. Signals is easily implemented into your marketing and sales teams to convert traffic on your website into customers. Signals is used by renowned tech brands such as Domo, ObservePoint, Archive360 and OpenTable. Discover more about Signals and its groundbreaking solutions by visiting getsignals.ai.
