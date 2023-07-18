DJ Samba Digital, Inc: Strong business growth in H1 2023 Turnover: EUR2.5 M (+27%)

Samba Digital, Inc Samba Digital, Inc: Strong business growth in H1 2023 Turnover: EUR2.5 M (+27%) 18-Jul-2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Strong business growth in H1 2023 Turnover: EUR2.5 M (+27%) Lisbon (Portugal) - July 18, 2023 - 6 p.m.: Samba Digital, a global player in sports marketing, announces for the 21st consecutive quarter an uninterrupted growth of its turnover since its creation. Data Variation at constant exchange rate In EURK 30/06/2023 30/06/2022 Variation Turnover 2 505 1 973 +27% +32%

Samba Digital achieved a turnover of EUR2.505 K in the first half of 2023, up 27% compared to the same period last year. Organic growth expressed at constant exchange rates is even higher at +32%, due to the appreciation of the euro against the US dollar.

Good orientation of French-speaking areas and in US territories

Over the period, Samba Digital continued its commercial efforts to deploy its services in its key markets, with a strong focus on innovation and geographic expansion. The 1st half of 2023 benefited from a good dynamic in the French-speaking and American territories. In particular, Samba Digital was selected in the 1st half of 2023 by the organizer of the Rugby World Cup and the National Basketball League in France. The company has also expanded its customer base in football clubs with the signing, among other names, of two new contracts: West Ham (UK) and Inter Miami (USA).

The breakdown by geographical area is as follows:

In EURK French speaking Europe United Kingdom and rest of the world Americas Turnover 06.2023 35% 44% 21%

2023 outlook: confirmation of turnover target of EUR5.9 million

Thanks to the performance already achieved in the first part of the year, and to a good level of backlog, Samba Digital reaffirms its confidence in achieving a turnover of EUR5.9 million, representing an increase of more than 50%.

Next publication: Consolidated half-year results 2023 on August 30, 2023, after market close

ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL

Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sport and eGaming industry in their internationalization strategy, developing their digital audiences around the world.

The company is present on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest clubs and actors of English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Naples...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern de Munich...) and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The company develops its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.), etc.

Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms for the sports industry, with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate translates and adapts content into 50 languages and dialects and offers subtitling and video dubbing services.

Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these various services with an economic model based on flexibility, without any bank debt and a comfortable treasury allowing it to self-finance its investments.

Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB

Contacts:

Company SAMBA DIGITAL Agency Frédéric FAUSSER CapValue frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com Gilles BROQUELET gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

