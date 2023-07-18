Alesco Data Launches Single Intelligent View on Snowflake Marketplace

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Alesco Data announced the launch of a new product, called Single Intelligent View, on Snowflake Marketplace. Alesco Data's Single Intelligent View enables customers to solve the problem of incomplete and inaccurate customer data. With this solution, customers can get improved segmentation and targeting, increased customer lifetime value, improved marketing effectiveness, and reduced costs spent on data management.









Single Intelligent View takes a customer's existing database and processes it through address standardization/NCOA, validates all contact information, and appends new information where needed. This dataset is then enhanced with additional attributes and intelligence, which can be reintegrated within an organization's CRM for a unified and complete view of the company's customers - all done within a single process.

"We are excited to launch Single Intelligent View on Snowflake Marketplace and are looking forward to helping companies unlock new opportunities with their customer data," says Stacey Girt, Executive Vice President for Alesco Data. "This product is designed to help businesses solve their issues with bad data, using one process, resulting in higher returns on marketing spend and more targeted prospecting."

"Alesco Data gives our customers the opportunity to leverage a product, through Snowflake Marketplace, that enables them to utilize their current data assets," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. "Single Intelligent View can help companies make better marketing decisions."

To learn more about Alesco Data, including their exclusive Single Intelligent View product, please visit: AlescoData.com/solutions/single-intelligent-view/

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here.

About Alesco Data

Alesco Data provides data and direct marketing solutions for omni channel marketing campaigns, identity resolution and data licensing. Thousands of customers from Fortune 1000 to small-office/home-office use Alesco Data's products and solutions to find new customers, increase revenue, reduce selling costs, and grow profits.

Contact Information:

Amanda Paul

Director of Marketing

amanda.paul@alescodata.com

SOURCE: Alesco Data

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768732/Alesco-Data-Launches-Single-Intelligent-View-on-Snowflake-Marketplace