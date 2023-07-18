Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 157484 | ISIN: US20030N1019 | Ticker-Symbol: CTP2
Tradegate
18.07.23
15:37 Uhr
37,880 Euro
+0,460
+1,23 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,79037,82020:53
37,78037,83020:51
ACCESSWIRE
18.07.2023 | 20:26
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Comcast Corporation: Comcast Recognized as a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Comcast Corporation

Comcast is proud to be recognized on Fast Company's 2023 'Best Workplaces for Innovators' list for the second time, ranking #38 and moving up six spots from its inclusion in 2021. It is an honor to be named one of the top companies that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

Entrepreneurial enthusiasm drives our company today, through our leadership and our employees, who strive to revolutionize, discover, and create innovative technology and entertainment in their jobs, in their communities, and for our customers. Through hardware like our Xfinity Large Button Voice Remote and initiatives like our startup programs, including LIFT Labs and SportsTech, and Lab Week, where teams ideate and collaborate to develop technical passion projects that are outside their normal work streams, our workforce is driven and inspired by our inclusive and innovative culture.

Comcast Corporation, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768847/Comcast-Recognized-as-a-Best-Workplace-for-Innovators-by-Fast-Company

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.