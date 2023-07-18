Comcast Corporation: Comcast Recognized as a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Comcast Corporation

Comcast is proud to be recognized on Fast Company's 2023 'Best Workplaces for Innovators' list for the second time, ranking #38 and moving up six spots from its inclusion in 2021. It is an honor to be named one of the top companies that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

Entrepreneurial enthusiasm drives our company today, through our leadership and our employees, who strive to revolutionize, discover, and create innovative technology and entertainment in their jobs, in their communities, and for our customers. Through hardware like our Xfinity Large Button Voice Remote and initiatives like our startup programs, including LIFT Labs and SportsTech, and Lab Week, where teams ideate and collaborate to develop technical passion projects that are outside their normal work streams, our workforce is driven and inspired by our inclusive and innovative culture.

