Stock Day Media: Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. James Baumgartner, is Featured on The Stock Day Podcast

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Panacea Life Sciences is a health and wellness company," said Dr. Baumgartner. "We started off as an industrial hemp cannabinoid company and what we've been doing is harnessing our manufacturing capabilities for soft gels, liquid fills, and topical lotions to make products that are going to benefit people's everyday health," he shared. "This ranges from cannabinoid medications and dietary supplements, as well as unique skin moisturizers."

"Could you tell me more about your company's expansion into the mushroom market?", asked Davis. "Functional mushrooms are extraordinarily fascinating," said Dr. Baumgartner. "The mushroom market is divided into three segments: functional mushrooms, schedule one mushrooms, which contain psilocybin, and the Amanita Muscaria mushroom," he explained. "We've been looking at each one of these spaces in terms of developing new products to help people with specific conditions or needs."

"How do mushrooms serve as dietary supplements?", asked Davis. "One of the active compounds in mushrooms is called beta-glucan," said Dr. Baumgartner, before elaborating on different types of mushrooms and their applications, which can include improved memory, immune function, gut health, and exercise performance and endurance.

"Could you elaborate on the Amanita Muscaria mushroom?", asked Davis. "This is the Super Mario mushroom that is seen all over the place," said Dr. Baumgartner, adding that it can be easily identified by its red color and white dots. "This mushroom has intoxicating properties," he said, noting that the mushroom has been used historically for visions and healing properties. "The active component that produces a euphoric feeling and intoxication is called muscimol," said Dr. Baumgartner. "At smaller doses, this is a great sleep inducer and at larger doses it will create a euphoric high."

"We also think this compound may help to improve anxiety and could be useful for those experiencing mild forms of PTSD and depression," continued Dr. Baumgartner. "Those are things that we are taking a look at in terms of developing things into meaningful products."

"How is Panacea working to develop these new sources for dietary supplements?", asked Davis. "We have a collaboration with Colorado State University to develop analytical methods to measure the active components of each one of these mushroom species," said Dr. Baumgartner, adding that this process also allows the company to identify high levels of heavy metals in the mushrooms. "By developing these methods with CSU, we can enter dietary supplement clinical trials."

"The second thing that we are doing is blending different natural ingredients together to create a better product," shared Dr. Baumgartner, adding that the Company is working with performance and endurance enhancing compounds and blending them with ingredients like ginseng to further improve athletic performance.

To close the interview, Dr. Baumgartner encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to expand their portfolio of cannabinoid and mushroom-based products in the health and wellness industry.

