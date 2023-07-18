Nest Seekers International, the global real estate firm renowned for its unmatched service in luxury real estate, new development, fine art, yachts, and private aviation, proudly announces its continued expansion in Italy and its debut in Greece, and Croatia. The expansion solidifies Nest Seekers' commitment to growth in Europe's premier and emerging luxury markets.

With its Italian headquarters in Milan, Nest Seekers now extends its reach to include some of Italy's most sought-after destinations, such as Tuscany, Lake Como, Puglia, and the picturesque Amalfi Coast. This expansion taps into Italy's rising profile as a luxury destination, driven by popular media and tax incentives attracting foreign billionaires away from traditional tax havens.

"Italy's new tax regime is an attractive draw for high-net-worth individuals seeking not only a luxurious lifestyle but also significant financial advantages, said Stefano Zoccatelli, Nest Seekers' Director of Business Development.

In addition to its growing presence in Italy, Nest Seekers is also entering the thriving luxury real estate markets in Greece and Croatia. Greece's luxury real estate market recently enjoyed a record-breaking year with notable transactions in both established and burgeoning markets. In Croatia, coastal cities like Dubrovnik continue to allure international investors despite the rise in residential property prices.

The Milan office is led by seasoned real estate professionals Luca and Sara Traverso, while Zoccatelli guides the firm's expansion into Greece, Croatia, and Capri.

"Our expansion into these markets is a direct response to increased demand for luxury properties," said Eddie Shapiro, Founder, President, and CEO of Nest Seekers International.

Further enhancing its presence, Nest Seekers is also developing a new TV series to showcase the Italian market, marking another innovation in the global real estate industry. The firm is renowned for its roster of TV real estate shows including Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing," Max's "Selling the Hamptons," Netflix's "Million Dollar Beach House," and the BBC's "Crazy Rich Agents."

"We are thrilled to continue our expansion of the Nest Seekers brand in Italy," says Luca Traverso. "We are searching for the brightest minds in Italian real estate to join our firm, and possibly be part of our upcoming TV series."

About Nest Seekers International:

Nest Seekers International is a premier global real estate brokerage that has set the standard for luxury service over the past 20 years. With offices in top markets worldwide, Nest Seekers caters to discerning clients in search of the ultimate in luxury real estate and lifestyle services. The firm's unwavering commitment to excellence has established it as a trusted industry leader and a recognized global brand. Boasting 1500 agents and employees across 35 global offices, and an impressive portfolio of $7-$8 billion worth of listings at any given time, Nest Seekers is known for its innovative approach that disrupts the industry and excellent client service.

