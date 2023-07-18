Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
WKN: 860853 | ISIN: US9311421039 | Ticker-Symbol: WMT
Tradegate
18.07.23
21:43 Uhr
137,64 Euro
-0,08
-0,06 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
18.07.2023 | 21:02
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

arash khorsandi: Arash Law Secures $41,950,000 on Behalf of Victims of San Jacinto Walmart Baseball Bat Attack

RIVERSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Arash Law, led by attorneys Arash Khorsandi, Esq., and Brian G. Beecher, Esq., is pleased to announce that the firm has secured a verdict of nearly $42 million on behalf of a client who was the victim of a horrific baseball bat attack in a San Jacinto Walmart.

Arash Law logo

Arash Law logo


This verdict reflects months of hard work by the Arash Law team in order to ensure that justice was served and that the plaintiffs obtained the compensation they deserved under California law.

The case arose from an attack that took place when a homeless man used an unsecured baseball bat in the Walmart to attack a husband and wife who were shopping nearby. The amount of the judgment against the company exceeded $30,000,000.

Arash Law attorney Brian G. Beecher represented the plaintiffs at trial, which lasted more than two months.

Arash Law is a California injury law firm that represents people who have been injured in accidents caused by the wrongful acts of others. They regularly handle cases arising from car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, rideshare accidents, slip-and-fall accidents, and injuries related to negligent security.

The firm has recovered more than $500 million on behalf of its clients. Anyone who may have a case can schedule a free case evaluation with one of the firm's injury attorneys by calling their office or contacting them online.

Arash Khorsandi, Esq
Arash Law
2960 Wilshere Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Phone: (310) 277-7529

Contact Information:

Arash Khorsandi
Founder
ak@arashlaw.com
(213) 805-7789

Brian Beecher
Partner
bbeecher@arashlaw.com
(213) 955-7440

SOURCE: Arash Law

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768850/Arash-Law-Secures-41950000-on-Behalf-of-Victims-of-San-Jacinto-Walmart-Baseball-Bat-Attack

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
