Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Jilena Mok has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Jilena Mok has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and managed in excess of $100 million in client assets at Edward Jones prior to joining Aegis. She earned a bachelor's degree in economics from State University of New York at Buffalo and began her career in the financial services industry with Chase in New York City. Jilena was quickly promoted to a supervisory position at Chase before joining Citibank's Management Training Program and eventually becoming a Trader for their USCP Group Treasury department, managing over $30 billion for the credit cards division for many years.

Jilena joined Edward Jones in San Francisco in 2012 and spends her time helping families with customized investment solutions for retirement, college, and legacy planning. At Aegis she continues in her passion to help clients invest, plan, and achieve their financial goals.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are thrilled to have Jilena join Aegis. She has a thorough understanding of the wealth management business and advisor service model, as well as the importance of delivering a robust platform to clients. We are pleased to welcome her to the firm."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented:"Jilena brings a commitment to providing a high level of personalized service and significant wealth management experience. She is a valuable addition to our team as we continue to grow and enhance Aegis' presence in the San Francisco region.

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

