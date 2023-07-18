In Support of Dry Eye Awareness Month, Bruder Healthcare Recommends Three-Part Solution for Dry Eyes

Hygiene, heat and hydration, common-sense approaches to managing dry eye

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / With 16 million Americans suffering from Dry Eye Disease and an estimated 50 million experiencing dry eye symptoms, Bruder Healthcare applauds the National Society to Prevent Blindness in its awareness building efforts and declaration of July as Dry Eye Month. As a leading provider in the dry eye space with a yearlong focus on dry eye, Bruder has developed a three-part solution to help alleviate symptoms of the disease: hygiene, heat, and hydration. Eye care professionals and scientific research have supported these techniques, as preventive and diagnostic measures.

"Just as the public practices dental health regularly between visits to the dentist, it's important to practice this eye health trio between visits to the eye doctor, to help ward off dry eye disease," said Sharon Burkart, Senior Director, Marketing Communications at Bruder Healthcare.

Dry eye disease happens when eyes don't produce enough tears to stay wet, or when tears don't work correctly. People with dry eyes may experience irritation in the form of gritty, itchy, or burning eyes, a feeling of something in the eyes, a sensitivity to light, and/or blurred vision.

"Hygiene, heat and hydration are common-sense approaches to managing dry eye," said Dr. Joshua Davidson OD, FAAO, FSLS. Incorporate hygiene into a regular routine by cleaning debris and exfoliating the eyelid skin with Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Cleaning Wipes and reducing eyelid bacteria with Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Solution (contains 0.02% hypochlorous acid). Use the soothing effects of heat by warming the eyelids to get crucial fluids flowing from the lid's meibomian glands through the #1 doctor recommended Bruder Moist Heat Eye Compress. Its patented MediBeads keep the moist heat constant and two pod design provides a better fit. Keep eyes moist through whole body hydration with Dry Eye Drink by Bruder, originally founded by Davidson. Its special formulation for eye health replenishes moisture through electrolytes, calms irritation with anti-inflammatories, and nourishes with vitamins proven beneficial to eye health.

For more about dry eye and its causes, visit bruder.com. Bruder products are available through eye care professionals, online retailers or on Bruder's website where subscribe and save options are available.

Bruder Healthcare designs and markets therapeutic and ophthalmic medical products to professionals and consumers around the world, including the #1 doctor-recommended moist heat eye compress. Our broad line of proprietary products provides relief for the millions of people who suffer from pain, dry eye, and other ocular surface conditions. Bruder Healthcare is a part of the Hilco Vision family of eye care brands and companies. Open your eyes to bruder.com.

