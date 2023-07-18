Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
WKN: A2QAL1 | ISIN: CA00654B1040 | Ticker-Symbol: ADQ
Frankfurt
18.07.23
12:19 Uhr
0,130 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.07.2023
Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way, today announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on June 27, 2023 (the "Meeting"), the number of directors of the Company was fixed at five (5) and each of the five director nominees listed in its management information circular were re-elected as a director of the Company. The directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The details of the results of the vote for the election of directors is set out below:

Director Nominee

Votes For

% of Voted

Votes Against

% of Voted

Omri Brill

40,431,899

98.73%

522,153

1.27%

Roy Nevo

40,431,899

98.73%

522,153

1.27%

Sokhie Puar

40,431,899

98.73%

522,153

1.27%

Ronnie Jaegermann

40,441,499

98.75%

512,553

1.25%

Nancy Goertzen

40,647,399

99.25%

306,653

0.75%

In addition, Adcore reports the re-appointment of Ziv Haft, Certified Public Accountants (Isr.), BDO Member Firm as Adcore's auditor was approved by the affirmation vote of 98.45% of shareholders represented at the Meeting.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing and online learning technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Adcore also runs Amphy, the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. Learners can choose from thousands of classes across hundreds of categories to grow their passions, skills and expand their children's learning opportunities. Instructors on the Amphy platform join a vibrant virtual teacher community that promotes and supports their success through enrichment seminars, marketing and advertising, and a suite of tools that allow them to run their classes hassle-free and focus on their students. Amphy students gain access to high-quality, personalized classes that are accessible 24/7, while joining a growing community of lifelong learners.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit?https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn. For more information about Amphy please visit ?https://www.amphy.com/ and https://blog.amphy.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn,?Facebook,?Instagram and?YouTube.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd
Chief Partnerships Officer
Telephone: 647-497-5337
Email: martijn@adcore.com

Investor Relations
Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
Telephone: 905-326-1888 ext 1
Email: info@bristolir.com

Investor Relations Europe
Dr. Eva Reuter
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 (0) 69 1532 5857
Email :e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768701/Adcore-Announces-Voting-Results-from-Annual-Shareholders-Meeting

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
