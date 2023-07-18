FedEx Corporation: Celebrating 50 Years of Connecting People and Possibilities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / FedEx Corporation

Originally published in the 2022 FedEx Cares Report

FedEx turned 50 on April 17, 2023. It's hard to believe how much our company -and the world around us - has changed since we delivered our first packages in 1973. To celebrate, we are acknowledging and honoring the incredible people and organizations that have been integral to our journey. We pledged back in 2019 to help 50 million people around the world by our 50th birthday. We are proud to announce we have exceeded this goal - reaching over 50 million people in those four years alone - adding to the scale of impact we've had over the years.

For the last 50 years FedEx has transformed the world by connecting people and possibilities, and we want to celebrate this milestone anniversary by giving back. Exceeding our 50 by 50 goal of supporting 50 million people globally demonstrates the incredible dedication of FedEx team members and our steadfast commitment to deliver more than packages, but also hope, opportunity, and good in the world. Raj Subramaniam FedEx President and Chief Executive Officer

Our FedEx Cares programs have supported over 900 nonprofit organizations worldwide. Each year, thousands of team members volunteer, donate, and go above and beyond to work alongside community leaders on the front lines of social change.

Announcing the FedEx Founder's Fund

As part of our 50th birthday celebration, FedEx Cares announced the FedEx Founder's Fund, a new philanthropic investment to honor Frederick W. Smith and his legacy. FedEx is committing $2M to the fund, which will celebrate two values near and dear to Mr. Smith: service and entrepreneurship.

The $2M will benefit the following:

Nonprofits from around the world selected by FedEx team members in recognition for their outstanding volunteer engagement.

U.S. veteran entrepreneurs to help their businesses succeed.

