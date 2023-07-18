CNH Industrial Launches 'Sustainable Environment Solution' Program for Crop Residue Management in Chhattisgarh, India

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / CNH Industrial has launched its program 'Sustainable Environment Solution', aimed at preventing the burning of crop residues and promoting environmental conservation. The initiative is focused on leveraging crop stubble management techniques to find sustainable alternatives including ex-situ management, in turn raising awareness about the detrimental effects of crop residue burning.

With Indian Society for Agribusiness Professionals (ISAP) as the implementing agency, the company is targeting eight locations, starting with Chhattisgarh, over the course of this three-year initiative. It will be gradually extended to other locations based in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar.

"At CNH Industrial we are firmly committed to sustainable agricultural practices and environmental conservation, and this initiative is the latest to drive positive sustainable change in the farming industry," said Narinder Mittal, Country Manager and Managing Director of Agriculture Business (India and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) at CNH Industrial. With this program, CNH Industrial will help in "creating a more environmentally friendly and healthier future for farming communities."

The project will also train farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) to productively utilize the bales produced in the process such as for cattle feed, compost manure, fuel, and packing materials. With economic incentives, such as carbon credits and the utilization of by-products, the program is beneficial for both the environment and agricultural communities.

The three-year program will be operational at two locations in the state and extended to six other locations in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Biha



