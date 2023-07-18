ShimmerScreen: Bakul Patel Joins Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s BCM Architectural Division

Industry Veteran to Focus Efforts on ShimmerScreen® Visual Design Element

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) is proud to announce that Bakul Patel has joined its BCM Architectural division, which features the ShimmerScreen® product line. Mr. Patel possesses extensive industry knowledge, having worked at both Levolor® Inc. and Hunter Douglas N.V. He most recently served as Engineer Manager at Hunter Douglas, overseeing development, manufacturing and quality control in the residential, commercial and hospitality division. Mr. Patel will be responsible for guiding the existing team on business growth and product development, while continuing ShimmerScreen's tradition of exemplary customer service.

Mr. Patel's technical prowess, combined with his managerial skills, will be of great value to Ball Chain, according to Company President Bill Taubner. "Bakul is the perfect candidate to lead our business into the future. He brings tremendous expertise to BCM Architectural and our premier product line, ShimmerScreen. Bakul's commitment to the highest standards of customer service and business ethics makes him an ideal fit for our team." - Bill Taubner, President, Ball Chain Manufacturing. Co., Inc.

"I am honored to be a part of such a dynamic group of people, and look forward to making ShimmerScreen a leading design element." - Adds Bakul Patel, BCM Architectural division.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and BCM Architectural:

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain), through its BCM Architectural division, proudly manufactures ShimmerScreen®, in the U.S. Ball Chain is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related accessories. Family owned and operated since 1938, Ball Chain produces the industry's highest quality ball chain and distributes its products globally. Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women. LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags has supplied military personnel, first responders, and other organizations with custom items including made-to-order dog tags and challenge coins. ShimmerScreen features our signature ball chain, which you see in everyday items such as light fixtures, plumbing devices, key chains, and chain necklaces. Businesses and individual homeowners all over the world use our customizable metal ball chain curtains to capture light and define space. Suitable for applications such as room dividers, window treatments, art installations and lighting fixtures, ShimmerScreen is currently on display in renowned restaurants, five-star hotels, fortune 500 corporate lobbies and celebrity residences.

