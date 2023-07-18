Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra") announces that it intends to release its Q2 2023 results on August 8, 2023, after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 9, 2023. A presentation will be posted on the Dexterra website at dexterra.com on August 8, 2023, to be reviewed on the conference call.

The conference call dial in number is 1-800-319-4610

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra's website at dexterra.com/investor-presentations-events/ by selecting the Q2 2023 Results webcast link.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until September 9, 2023, by dialing 1-855-669-9658, passcode 0120.

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs more than 8,500 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

For further information contact:

Drew Knight, CFO

Head office: Airway Centre, 5915 Airport Rd., 4th Floor Mississauga, Ontario L4V 1T1

Telephone: (416) 767-1148

You can also visit our website at dexterra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173930