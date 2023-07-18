Calian Group Ltd.: Microsoft Canada Recognizes Calian as Winner of the 2023 ISV Tech Intensity Impact Award

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse solutions company, providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity products and services, is proud to announce it has won the 2023 Microsoft Canada Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Tech Intensity Impact Award. These annual Canadian awards recognize the Microsoft partners who have enhanced the lives of Canadians by championing diversity and inclusion, provided exceptional customer service and embraced digital transformation utilizing Microsoft technology.

"We are proud to be an Impact Award winner for our strong collaboration with Microsoft in building solutions that put customers first," said Kevin Ford, CEO, Calian. "Innovation is one of our core values as a company and these achievements embody our ongoing commitment to this goal."

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 32 categories on July 5, 2023, as part of a lead-up to Microsoft's Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

The ISV Tech Intensity Impact Award acknowledges Microsoft partners demonstrating exceptional technical capability in building innovative solutions using Microsoft Azure. Calian was recognized for our transformational work leveraging Azure OpenAI within our sophisticated exercise management tool, MaestroEDE. AI-infused MaestroEDE represents a step forward in developing exercise management scenarios custom-tailored to a client's needs.

"We are pleased to recognize Calian as this year's recipient of the ISV Tech Intensity Impact Award," said Harp Girn, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. "Our partners are the backbone of our company and have demonstrated excellence in innovation and harnessed Microsoft's solutions to enable customers to achieve more. We take great pride in the diversity of our ecosystem and look forward to celebrating their outstanding achievements."

Award winners and finalists will be celebrated during the Microsoft Inspire Conference, taking place July 18 -19.

