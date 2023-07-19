Zib Digital AU: Inspiring Vacations Unveils Unforgettable Northern Lights Tours in Scandinavia

Witnessing the Northern Lights is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and Inspiring Vacations is committed to providing exceptional journeys that exceed expectations.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Award-winning travel company Inspiring Vacations, renowned for offering worldwide experiences including guided tours of Alaska, is excited to announce its exceptional tours Scandinavia-wide, offering an extraordinary opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring Northern Lights. These carefully crafted itineraries ensure an unforgettable journey, combining breathtaking sights, unique experiences and optimal chances to witness the mesmerizing Northern Lights phenomenon.

The 15-Day Follow The Lights - Southbound tours to Scandinavia provide a small group experience, limited to only 24 guests. Embark on a remarkable adventure, including a five-night northbound Hurtigruten cruise, city tours of Helsinki, Bergen and Oslo, and the renowned Norway in a Nutshell journey, featuring the iconic Flåm Railway. Cruise through the stunning fjords of Norway and partake in husky and reindeer safaris, all while maximizing the chances of experiencing the Northern Lights. Enjoy eight nights of centrally located four-star accommodation, including a night in a glass igloo and a night in a gamme cabin. Indulge in daily breakfast, six lunches and nine dinners, and travel comfortably with dedicated transportation and a professional English-speaking tour guide.

For those seeking a longer adventure, the 18-Day Follow The Lights - Northbound Scandinavia tours offer an extended exploration of the region. Revel in 11 nights of hotel accommodation, including a night in a glass igloo and six nights on board a Hurtigruten cruise. Enjoy 17 breakfasts, seven lunches and 10 dinners, as well as mesmerizing experiences such as cruising the famous fjords of Norway and embarking on the Norway in a Nutshell journey, featuring the iconic Flåm Railway. Explore the vibrant cities of Oslo, Bergen and Tallinn through in-depth city tours, including canal journeys, panoramic tours and water cruises. Immerse in the local culture with reindeer and husky safaris, visit the Santa Claus Village and admire the Dome Church in Tallinn.

Throughout all tours worldwide including Alaska tours, Inspiring Vacations ensures comfortable and convenient travel with dedicated transportation. Experience in-depth sightseeing and be guided by professional English-speaking tour guides.

