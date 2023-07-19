LevelTen Energy has reported a 1% decline in power purchase agreement (PPA) prices from the first quarter to the second quarter in the United States, following three years of consecutive quarterly increases.From pv magazine USA Solar PPA pricing in the United States may be stabilizing, reports LevelTen Energy. After three years of sequential price increases each quarter, PPA contract prices declined 1% from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2023. Solar PPA prices increased 25% year over year in the second quarter. "While 1% is a small change, this is the first time since Q1 of 2020 that ...

