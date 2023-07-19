Scientists in Cyprus evaluated six different models used to predict the power losses caused by the accumulation of dust, dirt, and other substances on the surface of PV panels in the island's arid climate. Results from the various models were compared with soiling loss data from a "test bench" installation at the University of Cyprus in Nicosia, revealing a potential advantage for machine-learning approaches backed by satellite data.Worldwide, many of the sites that offer the highest solar irradiation also come with the disadvantage of dry, dusty conditions on the ground that can cause various ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...