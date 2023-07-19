Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Western Selection Plc - Disposal of shares in Kinovo Plc

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

19 July 2023

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Disposal of shares in Kinovo Plc

("Kinovo")

The Company announces that, on 17 July 2023, it sold 2,200,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Kinovo at 40 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company now holds 1,480,000 ordinary shares in Kinovo which represents 2.38% of Kinovo's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Western Selection PLC+44 (0) 20 7796 9060
AQSE Corporate Adviser -Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
James Caithie / Liam Murray+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

