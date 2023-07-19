Western Selection Plc - Disposal of shares in Kinovo Plc

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

19 July 2023

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Disposal of shares in Kinovo Plc

("Kinovo")

The Company announces that, on 17 July 2023, it sold 2,200,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Kinovo at 40 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company now holds 1,480,000 ordinary shares in Kinovo which represents 2.38% of Kinovo's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.