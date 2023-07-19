The government of the Australian state of New South Wales has provided planning approvals for two new grid-scale batteries. They will deliver a combined 540 MWh of energy storage capacity to support the state's rapidly changing energy market.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based battery developer Firm Power has been granted development approval for the proposed Muswellbrook Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), a 150 MW/300 MWh standalone battery in New South Wales. The project is to be built in the designated Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), on land owned and managed by New ...

