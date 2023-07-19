Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting bids from solar manufacturers to supply 1 GW of PV modules built with domestically manufactured solar cells. Bidding closes on Aug. 17.From pv magazine India SECI has started accepting bids to supply 1 GWp of solar PV modules featuring India-made solar cells and modules. The solar panels should come from the manufacturers listed in the ALMM list published by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The total capacity of PV modules has been divided into two tranches of 500 MWp each. Manufacturers can bid for single packages of 500 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...