Utilities increasingly recognize heat pumps as a critical technology for heat decarbonization. They are deploying multi-megawatt systems in different parts of Europe to simultaneously serve multiple users and offer new avenues for the decarbonization of buildings.Power utilities in Europe are floating plans for innovative applications with large-scale heat pumps, in a bid to decarbonize their district heating systems. German utility RheinEnergie has unveiled plans for a large-scale heat pump that will use the energy of the Rhine River to deliver 150 MW of heat output. The heat will be available ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...