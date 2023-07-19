Samsung's latest 32Gbps GDDR7 to further expand capabilities in applications for AI, HPC and automotive vehicles

Enhancements in GDDR7 include 1.4 times boost in performance and 20%-improvement in power efficiency versus existing 24Gbps GDDR6 DRAM

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that it has completed development of the industry's first Graphics Double Data Rate 7 (GDDR7) DRAM. It will first be installed in next-generation systems of key customers for verification this year, driving future growth of the graphics market and further consolidating Samsung's technological leadership in the field.

Following Samsung's development of the industry's first 24Gbps GDDR6 DRAM in 2022, the company's 16-gigabit (Gb) GDDR7 offering will deliver the industry's highest speed yet. Innovations in integrated circuit (IC) design and packaging provide added stability despite high-speed operations.

"Our GDDR7 DRAM will help elevate user experiences in areas that require outstanding graphic performance, such as workstations, PCs and game consoles, and is expected to expand into future applications such as AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and automotive vehicles," said Yongcheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics. "The next-generation graphics DRAM will be brought to market in line with industry demand and we plan on continuing our leadership in the space."

Samsung's GDDR7 achieves an impressive bandwidth of 1.5-terabytes-per-second (TBps), which is 1.4 times that of GDDR6's 1.1TBps and features a boosted speed per pin of up to 32Gbps. The enhancements are made possible by the Pulse-Amplitude Modulation (PAM3) signaling method adopted for the new memory standard instead of the Non-Return-to-Zero (NRZ) from previous generations. PAM3 allows 50-percent more data to be transmitted than NRZ within the same signaling cycle.

Significantly, in comparison with GDDR6, the latest design is 20-percent more energy efficient with power-saving design technology optimized for high-speed operations. For applications especially mindful of power usage, such as laptops, Samsung offers a low-operating voltage option.

To minimize heat generation, an epoxy molding compound (EMC) with high thermal conductivity is used for the packaging material in addition to IC architecture optimization. These improvements dramatically reduce thermal resistance by 70-percent in comparison to GDDR6, aiding in stable product performance even in conditions with high-speed operations.

