Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMVE | ISIN: CA51949L2093 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LAVRAS GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAVRAS GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2023 | 23:36
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lavras Gold Corp: Lavras Gold announces results of shareholder meeting

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) reports the voting results of its annual and special meeting held on July 18, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of Lavras Gold and an omnibus long-term incentive plan.

Seven directors were also elected at the Meeting: David Birkett, Michael Durose, Jonathan Hill, Lawrence Lepard, Michael Mutchler, Rostislav Raykov, and Rowland Uloth.

Mr. Hill, new to the board this year, is an economic geologist with over 35 years of experience in exploration, project development, and mining operations around the world. He has been directly involved in the discovery of several world-class projects in both greenfield and brownfield arenas. As Principal Advisor at Exploration Outcomes Ltda, he provides specialist support to several companies including Jaguar Mining Inc. and Sanatana Resources. Mr. Hill is a non-executive director and Chairman of Royal Road Minerals and a non-executive director of Avanti Gold Corp and Stratabound Minerals.

In addition, Lavras Gold announces that it has granted 100,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.22 per Common Share and expiring on July 18, 2028, to a director of the Company.

About Lavras Gold
Lavras Gold (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is in Rio Grande do Sul State and primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 23 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares.

Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contact information
Michael Durose
President & CEO
416-844-6284
investor@lavrasgold.com		Annemarie Brissenden
Investor Relations
416-844-6284
investor@lavrasgold.com

DISCLAIMER
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.