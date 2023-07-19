KBRA Affirms Ratings for Banner Corporation

WALLA WALLA, Wash., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) ("Banner"), the parent company of Banner Bank, today announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) affirmed the senior unsecured debt rating of BBB+, the subordinated debt rating of BBB, and the short-term debt rating of K2 for Banner Corporation. In addition, KBRA affirmed the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of A-, the subordinated debt rating of BBB+, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for the company's principal subsidiary, Banner Bank. The agency also noted they determined the outlook for all of Banner's long-term ratings is Stable.



"We are pleased to receive an affirmation of our investment grade rating from KBRA," said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. "We believe that this rating in KBRA's latest report validates the financial strength and stability of Banner, and is an affirmation of our strong financial performance and sound credit practices. It also positions us as a reliable partner for our valued clients and investors."

About Banner Corporation

Banner Corporation is a $15.53 billion bank holding company operating one commercial bank in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.

