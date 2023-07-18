GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.20 for the current quarter and $1.32 as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported diluted earnings per share were $0.72 and $0.84 as adjusted.
Reported net revenues were $1,000 million for the current quarter and $1,064 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported net revenues were $656 million and $717 million as adjusted.
Reported income before income taxes was $652 million for the current quarter and $716 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported income before income taxes was $392 million and $453 million as adjusted.
Financial Highlights
(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)
- Commission revenue was unchanged at $322 million. Customer trading volume was mixed across product types with options contracts volume up 9% while futures contracts and stock share volumes were down 3% and 28%, respectively.
- Net interest income increased 99% to $694 million on higher benchmark interest rates and customer credit balances.
- Execution, clearing and distribution fees expenses increased 21% to $93 million driven by higher customer trading volume in options, the non-recurrence of a $3 million OCC rebate in the year-ago quarter, and a $1 million increase in market data fees, which are associated with market data revenue included in other fees and services.
- General and administrative expenses increased $43 million to $85 million. The increase is largely attributable to reserves related to the previously-disclosed regulatory investigations into the use of unapproved electronic messaging and record-keeping requirements. As has been publicly reported, the SEC and CFTC are conducting an industry-wide sweep that has resulted in substantial settlements with other financial services firms.
- Reported pretax profit margin was 65% for the current quarter and 67% as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported pretax margin was 60% and 63% as adjusted.
- Total equity of $12.7 billion.
The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on September 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023.
1 See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures starting on page 9.
Business Highlights
(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)
- Customer accounts increased 19% to 2.29 million.
- Customer equity increased 24% to $365.0 billion.
- Total DARTs2 decreased 14% to 1.87 million.
- Cleared DARTs decreased 13% to 1.67 million.
- Customer credits increased 7% to $98.9 billion.
- Customer margin loans decreased 2% to $41.9 billion.
Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification
In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency diversification strategy decreased our comprehensive earnings by $24 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL decreased by approximately 0.14%. The effects of the currency diversification strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income (loss of $55 million) and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (gain of $31 million).
About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:
Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the sixth consecutive year, Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its June 9, 2023, Best Online Brokers Review.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the Company's financial results may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
2 Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Six Months
|Ended June 30,
|Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(in millions, except share and per share data)
|Revenues:
|Commissions
|$
322
|$
322
|$
679
|$
671
|Other fees and services
47
43
90
96
|Other loss
(63)
(57)
(44)
(96)
|Total non-interest income
306
308
725
671
|Interest income
1,545
460
2,892
792
|Interest expense
(851)
(112)
(1,561)
(162)
|Total net interest income
694
348
1,331
630
|Total net revenues
1,000
656
2,056
1,301
|Non-interest expenses:
|Execution, clearing and distribution fees
93
77
188
148
|Employee compensation and benefits
136
112
264
223
|Occupancy, depreciation and amortization
25
23
49
45
|Communications
10
9
19
17
|General and administrative
85
42
121
80
|Customer bad debt
(1)
1
2
2
|Total non-interest expenses
348
264
643
515
|Income before income taxes
652
392
1,413
786
|Income tax expense
51
32
112
60
|Net income
601
360
1,301
726
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
476
288
1,028
581
|Net income available for common stockholders
|$
125
|$
72
|$
273
|$
145
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
1.21
|$
0.73
|$
2.65
|$
1.47
|Diluted
|$
1.20
|$
0.72
|$
2.62
|$
1.46
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
103,587,557
98,853,981
103,274,846
98,541,798
|Diluted
104,463,729
99,695,489
104,254,888
99,461,867
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Six Months
|Ended June 30,
|Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(in millions, except share and per share data)
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income available for common stockholders
|$
125
|$
72
|$
273
|$
145
|Other comprehensive income:
|Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes
7
(24)
12
(34)
|Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
7
(24)
12
(34)
|Comprehensive income available for common stockholders
|$
132
|$
48
|$
285
|$
111
|Comprehensive earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
1.28
|$
0.48
|$
2.76
|$
1.12
|Diluted
|$
1.27
|$
0.47
|$
2.74
|$
1.11
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
103,587,557
98,853,981
103,274,846
98,541,798
|Diluted
104,463,729
99,695,489
104,254,888
99,461,867
|Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests:
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|$
476
|$
288
|$
1,028
|$
581
|Other comprehensive income - cumulative translation adjustment
24
(81)
38
(112)
|Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|$
500
|$
207
|$
1,066
|$
469
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(UNAUDITED)
|June 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|(in millions)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
3,681
|$
3,436
|Cash - segregated for regulatory purposes
25,770
25,167
|Securities - segregated for regulatory purposes
33,457
31,781
|Securities borrowed
5,999
4,749
|Securities purchased under agreements to resell
6,431
6,029
|Financial instruments owned, at fair value
495
485
|Receivables from customers, net of allowance for credit losses
41,966
38,760
|Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
1,400
3,469
|Other assets
1,394
1,267
|Total assets
|$
120,593
|$
115,143
|Liabilities and equity
|Liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|$
17
|$
18
|Securities loaned
10,261
8,940
|Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value
157
146
|Other payables:
|Customers
95,999
93,195
|Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
376
291
|Other payables
1,126
938
97,501
94,424
|Total liabilities
107,936
103,528
|Equity
|Stockholders' equity
3,158
2,848
|Noncontrolling interests
9,499
8,767
|Total equity
12,657
11,615
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
120,593
|$
115,143
|June 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests
|Interests
|%
|Interests
|%
|IBG, Inc.
104,363,296
24.8%
102,927,703
24.5%
|Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC)
316,609,102
75.2%
316,609,102
75.5%
|Total IBG LLC membership interests
420,972,398
100.0%
419,536,805
100.0%
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING DATA
|TRADE VOLUMES:
|(in 000's, except %)
|Cleared
|Non-Cleared
|Avg. Trades
|Customer
|%
|Customer
|%
|Principal
|%
|Total
|%
|per U.S.
|Period
|Trades
|Change
|Trades
|Change
|Trades
|Change
|Trades
|Change
|Trading Day
2020
620,405
56,834
27,039
704,278
2,795
2021
871,319
40%
78,276
38%
32,621
21%
982,216
39%
3,905
2022
735,619
(16%)
70,049
(11%)
32,863
1%
838,531
(15%)
3,347
2Q2022
186,791
18,274
8,327
213,392
3,442
2Q2023
161,710
(13%)
14,071
(23%)
8,383
1%
184,164
(14%)
2,970
1Q2023
180,261
15,369
8,187
203,817
3,287
2Q2023
161,710
(10%)
14,071
(8%)
8,383
2%
184,164
(10%)
2,970
|CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES:
(in 000's, except %)
TOTAL
|Options
|%
|Futures1
|%
|Stocks
|%
Period
|(contracts)
|Change
|(contracts)
|Change
|(shares)
|Change
2020
624,035
167,078
338,513,068
2021
887,849
42%
154,866
(7%)
771,273,709
128%
2022
908,415
2%
207,138
34%
330,035,586
(57%)
2Q2022
217,642
51,562
81,137,875
2Q2023
236,803
9%
49,644
(4%)
58,720,684
(28%)
1Q2023
247,508
55,197
75,522,066
2Q2023
236,803
(4%)
49,644
(10%)
58,720,684
(22%)
ALL CUSTOMERS
|Options
|%
|Futures1
|%
|Stocks
|%
Period
|(contracts)
|Change
|(contracts)
|Change
|(shares)
|Change
2020
584,195
164,555
331,263,604
2021
852,169
46%
152,787
(7%)
766,211,726
131%
2022
873,914
3%
203,933
33%
325,368,714
(58%)
2Q2022
209,124
50,707
80,079,410
2Q2023
227,884
9%
49,040
(3%)
57,711,637
(28%)
1Q2023
239,038
54,577
74,562,384
2Q2023
227,884
(5%)
49,040
(10%)
57,711,637
(23%)
CLEARED CUSTOMERS
|Options
|%
|Futures1
|%
|Stocks
|%
Period
|(contracts)
|Change
|(contracts)
|Change
|(shares)
|Change
2020
518,965
163,101
320,376,365
2021
773,284
49%
151,715
(7%)
752,720,070
135%
2022
781,373
1%
202,145
33%
314,462,672
(58%)
2Q2022
188,617
50,313
77,283,249
2Q2023
194,082
3%
48,506
(4%)
55,664,831
(28%)
1Q2023
209,605
53,957
72,041,499
2Q2023
194,082
(7%)
48,506
(10%)
55,664,831
(23%)
1 Includes options on futures
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED
|CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES, continued:
|(in 000's, except %)
|PRINCIPAL TRANSACTIONS
|Options
|%
|Futures1
|%
|Stocks
|%
|Period
|(contracts)
|Change
|(contracts)
|Change
|(shares)
|Change
2020
39,840
2,523
7,249,464
2021
35,680
(10%)
2,079
(18%)
5,061,983
(30%)
2022
34,501
(3%)
3,205
54%
4,666,872
(8%)
2Q2022
8,518
855
1,058,465
2Q2023
8,919
5%
604
(29%)
1,009,047
(5%)
1Q2023
8,470
620
959,682
2Q2023
8,919
5%
604
(3%)
1,009,047
5%
|1 Includes options on futures
|CUSTOMER STATISTICS
|Year over Year
2Q2023
2Q2022
|% Change
|Total Accounts (in thousands)
2,290
1,923
19%
|Customer Equity (in billions)1
|$
365.0
|$
294.8
24%
|Cleared DARTs (in thousands)
|
1,673
1,927
(13%)
|Total Customer DARTs (in thousands)
1,865
2,173
(14%)
|Cleared Customers
|Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2
|$
3.11
|$
2.74
14%
|Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized)
186
259
(28%)
|Consecutive Quarters
2Q2023
1Q2023
|% Change
|Total Accounts (in thousands)
2,290
2,195
4%
|Customer Equity (in billions)1
|$
365.0
|$
343.1
6%
|Cleared DARTs (in thousands)
1,673
1,845
(9%)
|Total Customer DARTs (in thousands)
1,865
2,054
(9%)
|Cleared Customers
|Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2
|$
3.11
|$
3.16
(2%)
|Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized)
186
214
(13%)
|(1) Excludes non-Customers.
|(2) Commissionable Order - a customer order that generates commissions.
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Six Months
|Ended June 30,
|Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(in millions)
|Average interest-earning assets
|Segregated cash and securities
|$
61,038
|$
50,508
|$
60,359
|$
46,898
|Customer margin loans
39,989
44,764
39,646
45,953
|Securities borrowed
5,649
3,775
5,259
3,621
|Other interest-earning assets
10,090
9,482
9,934
8,847
|FDIC sweeps1
2,719
2,176
2,574
2,198
|$
119,485
|$
110,705
|$
117,770
|$
107,517
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|Customer credit balances
|$
96,416
|$
90,048
|$
96,109
|$
87,222
|Securities loaned
9,729
10,599
9,150
10,844
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
-
1
1
7
|$
106,145
|$
100,648
|$
105,260
|$
98,073
|Net interest income
|Segregated cash and securities, net
|$
700
|$
53
|$
1,303
|$
60
|Customer margin loans2
547
197
1,024
346
|Securities borrowed and loaned, net
79
116
167
226
|Customer credit balances, net2
(774)
(37)
(1,427)
(28)
|Other net interest income1/3
145
22
270
30
|Net interest income3
|$
697
|$
351
|$
1,337
|$
634
|Net interest margin ("NIM")
2.34%
1.27%
2.29%
1.19%
|Annualized yields
|Segregated cash and securities
4.60%
0.42%
4.35%
0.26%
|Customer margin loans
5.49%
1.77%
5.21%
1.52%
|Customer credit balances
3.22%
0.17%
2.99%
0.06%
|1
|Represents the average amount of customer cash swept into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured Bank Deposit Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Income derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest income in the table above.
2
|Interest income and interest expense on customer margin loans and customer credit balances, respectively, are calculated on daily cash balances within each customer's account on a net basis, which may result in an offset of balances across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and commodities segments).
|3
Includes income from financial instruments that has the same characteristics as interest, but is reported in other fees and services and other income in the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, $5 million, $8 million, $3 million, and $4 million were reported in other fees and services, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, -$2 million, -$2 million, $0 million, and $0 million were reported in other income, respectively.
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Six Months
|Ended June 30,
|Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(in millions)
|Adjusted net revenues1
|Net revenues - GAAP
|$
1,000
$
656
$
2,056
$
1,301
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
55
53
54
71
|Mark-to-market on investments2
9
8
(31)
37
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
64
61
23
108
|Adjusted net revenues
|$
1,064
|$
717
|$
2,079
|$
1,409
|Adjusted income before income taxes1
|Income before income taxes - GAAP
|$
652
$
392
$
1,413
$
786
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
55
53
54
71
|Mark-to-market on investments2
9
8
(31)
37
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
64
61
23
108
|Adjusted income before income taxes
|$
716
|$
453
|$
1,436
|$
894
|Adjusted pre-tax profit margin
67%
63%
69%
63%
|Three Months
|Six Months
|Ended June 30,
|Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(in millions)
|Adjusted net income available for common stockholders1
|Net income available for common stockholders - GAAP
|$
125
|$
72
$
273
|$
145
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
14
13
14
17
|Mark-to-market on investments2
2
2
(8)
9
|Income tax effect of above adjustments3
(3)
(3)
(1)
(5)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
13
12
5
20
|Adjusted net income available for common stockholders
|$
138
|$
84
|$
278
|$
165
|Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.
|Three Months
|Six Months
|Ended June 30,
|Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(in dollars)
|Adjusted diluted EPS1
|Diluted EPS - GAAP
|$
1.20
|$
0.72
$
2.62
|$
1.46
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.17
|Mark-to-market on investments2
0.02
0.02
(0.07)
0.09
|Income tax effect of above adjustments3
(0.03)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.05)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
0.12
0.12
0.04
0.20
|Adjusted diluted EPS
|$
1.32
|$
0.84
|$
2.67
|$
1.66
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
104,463,729
99,695,489
104,254,888
99,461,867
|Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.
Note: The term "GAAP" in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
1 Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available for common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures.
- We define adjusted net revenues as net revenues adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments2.
- We define adjusted income before income taxes as income before income taxes adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.
- We define adjusted net income available to common stockholders as net income available for common stockholders adjusted to remove the after-tax effects attributable to IBG, Inc. of our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.
- We define adjusted diluted EPS as adjusted net income available for common stockholders divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period.
Management believes these non-GAAP items are important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and may be useful to investors and analysts in evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market on investments are excluded because management does not believe they are indicative of our underlying core business performance. Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net revenues, income before income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted EPS.
2 Mark-to-market on investments represents the net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments in equity securities that do not qualify for equity method accounting which are measured at fair value, on our U.S. government and municipal securities portfolio, which are typically held to maturity, and on certain other investments, including equity securities taken over by the Company from customers related to losses on margin loans.
3 The income tax effect is estimated using the statutory income tax rates applicable to the Company.
