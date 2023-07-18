GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.20 for the current quarter and $1.32 as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported diluted earnings per share were $0.72 and $0.84 as adjusted.

Reported net revenues were $1,000 million for the current quarter and $1,064 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported net revenues were $656 million and $717 million as adjusted.

Reported income before income taxes was $652 million for the current quarter and $716 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported income before income taxes was $392 million and $453 million as adjusted.

Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)

Commission revenue was unchanged at $322 million. Customer trading volume was mixed across product types with options contracts volume up 9% while futures contracts and stock share volumes were down 3% and 28%, respectively.

Net interest income increased 99% to $694 million on higher benchmark interest rates and customer credit balances.

Execution, clearing and distribution fees expenses increased 21% to $93 million driven by higher customer trading volume in options, the non-recurrence of a $3 million OCC rebate in the year-ago quarter, and a $1 million increase in market data fees, which are associated with market data revenue included in other fees and services.

General and administrative expenses increased $43 million to $85 million. The increase is largely attributable to reserves related to the previously-disclosed regulatory investigations into the use of unapproved electronic messaging and record-keeping requirements. As has been publicly reported, the SEC and CFTC are conducting an industry-wide sweep that has resulted in substantial settlements with other financial services firms.

Reported pretax profit margin was 65% for the current quarter and 67% as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported pretax margin was 60% and 63% as adjusted.

Total equity of $12.7 billion.

The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on September 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023.

1 See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures starting on page 9.

Business Highlights

(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)

Customer accounts increased 19% to 2.29 million.

Customer equity increased 24% to $365.0 billion.

Total DARTs 2 decreased 14% to 1.87 million.

decreased 14% to 1.87 million. Cleared DARTs decreased 13% to 1.67 million.

Customer credits increased 7% to $98.9 billion.

Customer margin loans decreased 2% to $41.9 billion.

Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification

In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency diversification strategy decreased our comprehensive earnings by $24 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL decreased by approximately 0.14%. The effects of the currency diversification strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income (loss of $55 million) and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (gain of $31 million).

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the sixth consecutive year, Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its June 9, 2023, Best Online Brokers Review.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the Company's financial results may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2 Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions, except share and per share data) Revenues: Commissions $ 322 $ 322 $ 679 $ 671 Other fees and services 47 43 90 96 Other loss (63) (57) (44) (96) Total non-interest income 306 308 725 671 Interest income 1,545 460 2,892 792 Interest expense (851) (112) (1,561) (162) Total net interest income 694 348 1,331 630 Total net revenues 1,000 656 2,056 1,301 Non-interest expenses: Execution, clearing and distribution fees 93 77 188 148 Employee compensation and benefits 136 112 264 223 Occupancy, depreciation and amortization 25 23 49 45 Communications 10 9 19 17 General and administrative 85 42 121 80 Customer bad debt (1) 1 2 2 Total non-interest expenses 348 264 643 515 Income before income taxes 652 392 1,413 786 Income tax expense 51 32 112 60 Net income 601 360 1,301 726 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 476 288 1,028 581 Net income available for common stockholders $ 125 $ 72 $ 273 $ 145 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.21 $ 0.73 $ 2.65 $ 1.47 Diluted $ 1.20 $ 0.72 $ 2.62 $ 1.46 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 103,587,557 98,853,981 103,274,846 98,541,798 Diluted 104,463,729 99,695,489 104,254,888 99,461,867

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions, except share and per share data) Comprehensive income: Net income available for common stockholders $ 125 $ 72 $ 273 $ 145 Other comprehensive income: Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes 7 (24) 12 (34) Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income - - - - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 7 (24) 12 (34) Comprehensive income available for common stockholders $ 132 $ 48 $ 285 $ 111 Comprehensive earnings per share: Basic $ 1.28 $ 0.48 $ 2.76 $ 1.12 Diluted $ 1.27 $ 0.47 $ 2.74 $ 1.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 103,587,557 98,853,981 103,274,846 98,541,798 Diluted 104,463,729 99,695,489 104,254,888 99,461,867 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 476 $ 288 $ 1,028 $ 581 Other comprehensive income - cumulative translation adjustment 24 (81) 38 (112) Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 500 $ 207 $ 1,066 $ 469

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in millions) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,681 $ 3,436 Cash - segregated for regulatory purposes 25,770 25,167 Securities - segregated for regulatory purposes 33,457 31,781 Securities borrowed 5,999 4,749 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 6,431 6,029 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 495 485 Receivables from customers, net of allowance for credit losses 41,966 38,760 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 1,400 3,469 Other assets 1,394 1,267 Total assets $ 120,593 $ 115,143 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 17 $ 18 Securities loaned 10,261 8,940 Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value 157 146 Other payables: Customers 95,999 93,195 Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 376 291 Other payables 1,126 938 97,501 94,424 Total liabilities 107,936 103,528 Equity Stockholders' equity 3,158 2,848 Noncontrolling interests 9,499 8,767 Total equity 12,657 11,615 Total liabilities and equity $ 120,593 $ 115,143 June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests Interests % Interests % IBG, Inc. 104,363,296 24.8% 102,927,703 24.5% Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC) 316,609,102 75.2% 316,609,102 75.5% Total IBG LLC membership interests 420,972,398 100.0% 419,536,805 100.0%

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING DATA TRADE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) Cleared Non-Cleared Avg. Trades Customer % Customer % Principal % Total % per U.S. Period Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trading Day 2020 620,405 56,834 27,039 704,278 2,795 2021 871,319 40% 78,276 38% 32,621 21% 982,216 39% 3,905 2022 735,619 (16%) 70,049 (11%) 32,863 1% 838,531 (15%) 3,347 2Q2022 186,791 18,274 8,327 213,392 3,442 2Q2023 161,710 (13%) 14,071 (23%) 8,383 1% 184,164 (14%) 2,970 1Q2023 180,261 15,369 8,187 203,817 3,287 2Q2023 161,710 (10%) 14,071 (8%) 8,383 2% 184,164 (10%) 2,970

CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) TOTAL Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 624,035 167,078 338,513,068 2021 887,849 42% 154,866 (7%) 771,273,709 128% 2022 908,415 2% 207,138 34% 330,035,586 (57%) 2Q2022 217,642 51,562 81,137,875 2Q2023 236,803 9% 49,644 (4%) 58,720,684 (28%) 1Q2023 247,508 55,197 75,522,066 2Q2023 236,803 (4%) 49,644 (10%) 58,720,684 (22%) ALL CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 584,195 164,555 331,263,604 2021 852,169 46% 152,787 (7%) 766,211,726 131% 2022 873,914 3% 203,933 33% 325,368,714 (58%) 2Q2022 209,124 50,707 80,079,410 2Q2023 227,884 9% 49,040 (3%) 57,711,637 (28%) 1Q2023 239,038 54,577 74,562,384 2Q2023 227,884 (5%) 49,040 (10%) 57,711,637 (23%) CLEARED CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 518,965 163,101 320,376,365 2021 773,284 49% 151,715 (7%) 752,720,070 135% 2022 781,373 1% 202,145 33% 314,462,672 (58%) 2Q2022 188,617 50,313 77,283,249 2Q2023 194,082 3% 48,506 (4%) 55,664,831 (28%) 1Q2023 209,605 53,957 72,041,499 2Q2023 194,082 (7%) 48,506 (10%) 55,664,831 (23%) 1 Includes options on futures

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES, continued: (in 000's, except %) PRINCIPAL TRANSACTIONS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 39,840 2,523 7,249,464 2021 35,680 (10%) 2,079 (18%) 5,061,983 (30%) 2022 34,501 (3%) 3,205 54% 4,666,872 (8%) 2Q2022 8,518 855 1,058,465 2Q2023 8,919 5% 604 (29%) 1,009,047 (5%) 1Q2023 8,470 620 959,682 2Q2023 8,919 5% 604 (3%) 1,009,047 5% 1 Includes options on futures

CUSTOMER STATISTICS Year over Year 2Q2023 2Q2022 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 2,290 1,923 19% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 365.0 $ 294.8 24% Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 1,673 1,927 (13%) Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 1,865 2,173 (14%) Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 3.11 $ 2.74 14% Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized) 186 259 (28%) Consecutive Quarters 2Q2023 1Q2023 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 2,290 2,195 4% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 365.0 $ 343.1 6% Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 1,673 1,845 (9%) Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 1,865 2,054 (9%) Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 3.11 $ 3.16 (2%) Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized) 186 214 (13%) (1) Excludes non-Customers. (2) Commissionable Order - a customer order that generates commissions.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions) Average interest-earning assets Segregated cash and securities $ 61,038 $ 50,508 $ 60,359 $ 46,898 Customer margin loans 39,989 44,764 39,646 45,953 Securities borrowed 5,649 3,775 5,259 3,621 Other interest-earning assets 10,090 9,482 9,934 8,847 FDIC sweeps1 2,719 2,176 2,574 2,198 $ 119,485 $ 110,705 $ 117,770 $ 107,517 Average interest-bearing liabilities Customer credit balances $ 96,416 $ 90,048 $ 96,109 $ 87,222 Securities loaned 9,729 10,599 9,150 10,844 Other interest-bearing liabilities - 1 1 7 $ 106,145 $ 100,648 $ 105,260 $ 98,073 Net interest income Segregated cash and securities, net $ 700 $ 53 $ 1,303 $ 60 Customer margin loans2 547 197 1,024 346 Securities borrowed and loaned, net 79 116 167 226 Customer credit balances, net2 (774) (37) (1,427) (28) Other net interest income1/3 145 22 270 30 Net interest income3 $ 697 $ 351 $ 1,337 $ 634 Net interest margin ("NIM") 2.34% 1.27% 2.29% 1.19% Annualized yields Segregated cash and securities 4.60% 0.42% 4.35% 0.26% Customer margin loans 5.49% 1.77% 5.21% 1.52% Customer credit balances 3.22% 0.17% 2.99% 0.06%

1 Represents the average amount of customer cash swept into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured Bank Deposit Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Income derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest income in the table above. 2 Interest income and interest expense on customer margin loans and customer credit balances, respectively, are calculated on daily cash balances within each customer's account on a net basis, which may result in an offset of balances across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and commodities segments). 3 Includes income from financial instruments that has the same characteristics as interest, but is reported in other fees and services and other income in the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, $5 million, $8 million, $3 million, and $4 million were reported in other fees and services, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, -$2 million, -$2 million, $0 million, and $0 million were reported in other income, respectively.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions) Adjusted net revenues1 Net revenues - GAAP $ 1,000 $ 656 $ 2,056 $ 1,301 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 55 53 54 71 Mark-to-market on investments2 9 8 (31) 37 Total non-GAAP adjustments 64 61 23 108 Adjusted net revenues $ 1,064 $ 717 $ 2,079 $ 1,409 Adjusted income before income taxes1 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 652 $ 392 $ 1,413 $ 786 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 55 53 54 71 Mark-to-market on investments2 9 8 (31) 37 Total non-GAAP adjustments 64 61 23 108 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 716 $ 453 $ 1,436 $ 894 Adjusted pre-tax profit margin 67% 63% 69% 63%

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions) Adjusted net income available for common stockholders1 Net income available for common stockholders - GAAP $ 125 $ 72 $ 273 $ 145 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 14 13 14 17 Mark-to-market on investments2 2 2 (8) 9 Income tax effect of above adjustments3 (3) (3) (1) (5) Total non-GAAP adjustments 13 12 5 20 Adjusted net income available for common stockholders $ 138 $ 84 $ 278 $ 165 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding. Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in dollars) Adjusted diluted EPS1 Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 1.20 $ 0.72 $ 2.62 $ 1.46 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.17 Mark-to-market on investments2 0.02 0.02 (0.07) 0.09 Income tax effect of above adjustments3 (0.03) (0.03) (0.01) (0.05) Total non-GAAP adjustments 0.12 0.12 0.04 0.20 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.32 $ 0.84 $ 2.67 $ 1.66 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 104,463,729 99,695,489 104,254,888 99,461,867 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Note: The term "GAAP" in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

1 Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available for common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures.

We define adjusted net revenues as net revenues adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments 2 .

. We define adjusted income before income taxes as income before income taxes adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.

We define adjusted net income available to common stockholders as net income available for common stockholders adjusted to remove the after-tax effects attributable to IBG, Inc. of our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.

We define adjusted diluted EPS as adjusted net income available for common stockholders divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period.

Management believes these non-GAAP items are important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and may be useful to investors and analysts in evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market on investments are excluded because management does not believe they are indicative of our underlying core business performance. Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net revenues, income before income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted EPS.

2 Mark-to-market on investments represents the net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments in equity securities that do not qualify for equity method accounting which are measured at fair value, on our U.S. government and municipal securities portfolio, which are typically held to maturity, and on certain other investments, including equity securities taken over by the Company from customers related to losses on margin loans.

3 The income tax effect is estimated using the statutory income tax rates applicable to the Company.

