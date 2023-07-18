OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON" or "Company") (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $6.59 on net income available to common shareholders of $3.9 million for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.

" We have begun the integration of an expanded foodservice platform now available for our customer base as a result of our recent acquisition of Henry's Foods," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Atayan further noted, " AMCON continues to seek out acquisition opportunities for convenience and foodservice distributors who want to align with the Company's growing platform and customer centric management philosophy."

The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $685.7 million and operating income of $11.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The retail health food segment reported revenues of $10.7 million and an operating loss of $0.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

" Foodservice and our technology suite of services are strategic areas of focus. Our customer base is growing, and we continue to search for facilities in and adjacent to our current service area," said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON's President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Plummer further noted, " We are actively seeking to hire industry leading talent in all areas of our organization to support our growth."

" Our working capital position is strong. As a core operating principle, we are highly liquid and able to take advantage of strategic opportunities in the marketplace," said Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Schmaderer further noted, " AMCON ended the quarter with $100.9 million of consolidated shareholders' equity."

AMCON is a leading convenience distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products servicing approximately 6,800 retail stores through distribution centers in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia. AMCON, through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, also operates seventeen (17) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 June September 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 739,013 $ 431,576 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.5 million at both June 2023 and September 2022 78,640,187 62,367,888 Inventories, net 162,567,117 134,654,637 Income taxes receivable - 819,595 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,630,317 12,702,084 Total current assets 255,576,634 210,975,780 Property and equipment, net 78,872,876 48,085,520 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 19,739,321 19,941,009 Goodwill 5,778,325 5,277,950 Other intangible assets, net 5,419,361 2,093,113 Other assets 3,320,838 2,751,155 Total assets $ 368,707,355 $ 289,124,527 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 51,853,159 $ 39,962,363 Accrued expenses 15,960,945 14,446,210 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 7,799,903 7,811,207 Income taxes payable 752,658 - Current operating lease liabilities 6,300,102 6,454,473 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,738,524 1,595,309 Current mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 1,641,612 1,712,095 Total current liabilities 87,046,903 71,981,657 Credit facilities 143,375,961 91,262,438 Deferred income tax liability, net 3,138,204 2,328,588 Long-term operating lease liabilities 13,737,167 13,787,721 Long-term debt, less current maturities 12,229,486 7,384,260 Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest, less current portion 7,976,499 9,446,460 Other long-term liabilities 289,672 103,968 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 608,689 shares outstanding at June 2023 and 584,789 shares outstanding at September 2022 9,431 9,168 Additional paid-in capital 30,175,977 26,903,201 Retained earnings 102,000,218 96,784,353 Treasury stock at cost (31,272,163 ) (30,867,287 ) Total shareholders' equity 100,913,463 92,829,435 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 368,707,355 $ 289,124,527

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 For the three months ended June For the nine months ended June 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales (including excise taxes of $153.7 million and $129.2 million, and $414.9 million and $315.5 million, respectively) $ 696,489,427 $ 550,584,152 $ 1,847,472,782 $ 1,365,043,621 Cost of sales 649,623,651 516,907,540 1,724,504,862 1,277,757,425 Gross profit 46,865,776 33,676,612 122,967,920 87,286,196 Selling, general and administrative expenses 36,851,520 25,862,325 99,227,695 70,168,415 Depreciation and amortization 2,103,429 912,501 4,982,068 2,514,968 38,954,949 26,774,826 104,209,763 72,683,383 Operating income 7,910,827 6,901,786 18,758,157 14,602,813 Other expense (income): Interest expense 2,385,842 655,811 6,249,540 1,222,829 Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 698,571 705,392 864,684 705,392 Other (income), net (931,765 ) (2,417,252 ) (1,159,021 ) (2,518,320 ) 2,152,648 (1,056,049 ) 5,955,203 (590,099 ) Income from operations before income taxes 5,758,179 7,957,835 12,802,954 15,192,912 Income tax expense 1,813,800 2,221,000 4,164,000 4,811,000 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax - 307,973 - 1,670,133 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,944,379 $ 6,044,808 $ 8,638,954 $ 12,052,045 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 6.74 $ 10.61 $ 14.78 $ 21.25 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 6.59 $ 10.38 $ 14.56 $ 20.72 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 585,625 569,689 584,359 567,026 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 598,590 582,370 593,480 581,578 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 5.54 $ 5.54

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Shareholders' Equity for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2022 Balance, April 1, 2022 917,009 $ 9,168 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,555,046 $ 86,336,525 $ 82,033,452 Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share - - - - - (108,596 ) (108,596 ) Compensation expense related to equity-based awards - - - - 174,078 - 174,078 Net income available to common shareholders - - - - - 6,044,808 6,044,808 Balance, June 30, 2022 917,009 $ 9,168 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,729,124 $ 92,272,737 $ 88,143,742 THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2023 Balance, April 1, 2023 943,272 $ 9,431 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 29,766,566 $ 98,167,058 $ 97,075,768 Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share - - - - - (111,219 ) (111,219 ) Compensation expense related to equity-based awards - - - - 409,411 - 409,411 Committed repurchase of treasury stock - - (2,363 ) (404,876 ) - - (404,876 ) Net income available to common shareholders - - - - - 3,944,379 3,944,379 Balance, June 30, 2023 943,272 $ 9,431 (334,583 ) $ (31,272,163 ) $ 30,175,977 $ 102,000,218 $ 100,913,463 Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2022 Balance, October 1, 2021 883,589 $ 8,834 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 24,918,781 $ 83,552,298 $ 77,612,626 Dividends on common stock, $5.54 per share - - - - - (3,331,606 ) (3,331,606 ) Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards 33,420 334 - - 1,810,343 - 1,810,677 Net income available to common shareholders - - - - - 12,052,045 12,052,045 Balance, June 30, 2022 917,009 $ 9,168 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,729,124 $ 92,272,737 $ 88,143,742 NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2023 Balance, October 1, 2022 917,009 $ 9,168 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,903,201 $ 96,784,353 $ 92,829,435 Dividends on common stock, $5.54 per share - - - - - (3,423,089 ) (3,423,089 ) Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards 26,263 263 - - 3,272,776 - 3,273,039 Committed repurchase of treasury stock - - (2,363 ) (404,876 ) - - (404,876 ) Net income available to common shareholders - - - - - 8,638,954 8,638,954 Balance, June 30, 2023 943,272 $ 9,431 (334,583 ) $ (31,272,163 ) $ 30,175,977 $ 102,000,218 $ 100,913,463

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 June June 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,638,954 $ 12,052,045 Adjustments to reconcile net income available to common shareholders to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 4,701,316 2,486,613 Amortization 280,752 28,355 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax - (1,670,133 ) Gain on re-valuation of equity method investment to fair value - (2,387,411 ) (Gain) loss on sales of property and equipment (133,159 ) (133,639 ) Equity-based compensation 1,940,631 1,903,884 Deferred income taxes 809,616 1,231,012 Provision for losses on doubtful accounts (7,697 ) 83,000 Inventory allowance 442,603 688,902 Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 864,684 705,392 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Accounts receivable (8,026,950 ) (1,215,238 ) Inventories (12,294,118 ) (4,674,292 ) Prepaid and other current assets (745,490 ) (2,986,167 ) Equity method investment distributions - 1,095,467 Other assets (569,683 ) (728,596 ) Accounts payable 10,360,228 1,313,711 Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 1,487,971 1,926,479 Other long-term liabilities 185,704 (690,693 ) Income taxes payable and receivable 1,572,253 (1,890,449 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 9,507,615 7,138,242 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (6,759,929 ) (13,940,428 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 151,307 145,500 Principal payment received on note receivable - 175,000 Cash acquired in business combination - 7,958 Acquisition of Henry's (54,865,303 ) - Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (61,473,925 ) (13,611,970 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 1,863,027,754 1,393,048,057 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (1,810,914,231 ) (1,381,508,745 ) Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt 7,000,000 - Principal payments on long-term debt (1,011,559 ) (524,874 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 173,590 Dividends on common stock (3,423,089 ) (3,331,606 ) Settlement and withholdings of equity-based awards - (1,280,749 ) Redemption and distributions to non-controlling interest (2,405,128 ) (20,600 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 52,273,747 6,555,073 Net change in cash 307,437 81,345 Cash, beginning of period 431,576 519,591 Cash, end of period $ 739,013 $ 600,936 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 5,824,144 $ 1,201,073 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds 1,780,000 5,468,488 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable $ 1,622,224 $ 123,801 Effect of business acquisition - 23,308,624 Committed repurchase of treasury stock 404,876 - Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards 2,044,805 2,280,783

Contacts

Christopher H. Atayan

AMCON Distributing Company

Ph 402-331-3727