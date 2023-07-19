The Art of Luxury - Dictador Generations En Lalique 2 Collaboration Leaves a Lasting Impression

MIKOLÓW, Poland, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 2 years ago, Lalique and Dictador collaborated to create a unique vintage rum, bottled in an extraordinary handmade Lalique crystal decanter - Dictador Generations en Lalique.

With instant success the collection sold out with collectors around the world, desperate to own one of these special pieces of art.

It should come as no surprise that bottles have since changed hands at Sothebys for £30,000.

The irony is that this rum was so good - people could not resist drinking it - which pushed up the price of the unopened bottles.

With only 300 bottles available worldwide and each priced at 25,000 EUR per piece; this exquisite masterpiece of crystal handcraft redefines the standard of excellence in the world of rum.

Bottles are carefully allocated by country, some receiving only 1 bottle for sale for the region.

The vintage rum itself has been hand-crafted by Dictador Master Blender, Hernan Parra, with special involvement from his father Dario. This combination of decades of rum making experience has delivered a rum that sets a new a benchmark for the sector.

The black Lalique crystal decanter, has been designed by Lalique's Artistic and Creative Director, Marc Larminaux. It is adorned with enchanting waves reminiscent of the Caribbean Sea at night, evoking a sense of depth and intrigue. The chiselled artwork brings to mind the gentle sheen of moonlight on the endless expanse of the sea, a true piece of art that is a testimony to Lalique's renowned expertise.

mediapack: https://we.tl/t-SaO6TAeLtB

Dictador:

Dictador, the ultimate Art-House Spirit brand with a dynamic and rebellious mindset. For more than 100 years, we create investment-grade rum in the heart of Cartagena.

We have a highly innovative, new line of product initiatives under our 'Art Distilled' platform where we collaborate with artists, like: Lalique, Vhils, Richard Orlinski, Tomasz Gornicki and The M-City Gold Cities bottle programme to produce the first $1bn collection of leading fine art pieces. We are boldly driving the frontiers of technology with our first AI empowered robot CEO, Mika.

www.dictador.com / @the_dictador

Lalique:

Founded in 1888 by renowned and avant-garde artist René Lalique, Lalique is one of the crown jewels of France's crystal glass houses. Lalique is a symbol of unique know-how and craftmanship, a lifestyle luxury brand with an immediately recognizable style.

Since 1922, all pieces are handcrafted.

lalique.com

