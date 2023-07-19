Cloud migration adds another layer of complexity to maintaining security and data sovereignty compliance, ISG Provider Lens report says

The U.K. is stepping up efforts to improve its cybersecurity posture, with enterprises looking to expand their use of tools and frameworks such as zero trust and automated threat intelligence to proactively spot and prevent attacks, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Solutions and Services report for the U.K. finds widespread demand for hybrid work that grew out of the COVID pandemic has led to a rise in cyberattacks throughout the U.K. and sowed uncertainty among business decision-makers.

"Due to an expanded attack surface, the job of keeping a business safe has gotten that much harder," said Roger Albrecht, partner and co-lead, ISG Cybersecurity. "Security experts are expected to monitor strategic initiatives essential for business success while protecting and securing IT infrastructure and applications."

In 2020, the U.K. lost its leadership position in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Global Cybersecurity Index to the United States, falling short on several technical measures and lagging in its capacity to detect and effectively address cyberattacks, the ISG report noted.

The U.K. government has since adopted a "whole of society" approach to cybersecurity as part of its National Cyber Strategy 2022. The government plans to invest in building and improving cyber resilience with a goal of making businesses, public services and critical national infrastructure more capable of preventing and bouncing back from attacks.

According to the ISG report, the prime targets of many cyberattacks in the U.K. are midmarket businesses. That's because many of them are still under-served by cybersecurity solutions and service providers, ISG says.

"No enterprise is immune," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Over the past few years, even small businesses have felt the impact of cyber threats and have come to realize that they are surprisingly vulnerable."

Due to a lack of in-house security talent and insufficient preparedness for a cyberattack, most of the U.K.'s small and medium businesses plan to outsource their cybersecurity functions to managed security service providers, the ISG report says.

The report explores other U.K. cybersecurity trends, including a growing emphasis on cyber resiliency, data sovereignty compliance, the widening cybersecurity skills gap, and the use of AI and automation in cybersecurity.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Solutions and Services report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 113 providers across seven quadrants: Identity and Access Management (IAM), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Security Service Edge (SSE), Technical Security Services (TSS), Strategic Security Services (SSS), Managed Security Services SOC (Large Accounts) and Managed Security Services SOC (Midmarket).

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants, while Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, Eviden (Atos), HCLTech, TCS and Wipro are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Broadcom, BT, Microsoft, Orange Cyberdefense, Palo Alto Networks and Verizon Business are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Cato Networks, Cisco, Claranet, CrowdStrike, Cyderes, EY, Forcepoint, Fortinet, NCC Group, Netskope, NTT DATA, Okta, SentinelOne, Tech Mahindra, Thales, Trellix, Trend Micro, Versa Networks and Zscaler are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, HPE (Aruba), Imprivata, Infosys, Ping Identity, SecurityHQ, SenseOn, Sophos, Tata Communications, Thales and Wavestone are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Solutions and Services report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

