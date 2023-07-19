Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. Reveals Its First Sparx Smart Sprinkler Prototype, a Battery-Powered Electronic Fire Sprinkler System that Outsmarts and Outpaces Traditional Methods to Detect and Combat Fires

CRANSTON, RI / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHGI), a fire protection technology company has completed Version 1 of its Sparx Smart Sprinkler System prototype. This is a development, proof-of-concept prototype that will be used for testing, further development, and refinement of parts.

Sparx Smart Sprinkler System Prototype Mounted on a Traditional Fire Sprinkler

The prototype aims to revolutionize the fire suppression industry by significantly enhancing both the response time of conventional sprinkler systems and their effectiveness in combating complex fires, such as in buildings with tall ceiling heights, intricate architectural designs, crowded storage arrangements, and the storage of hazardous commodities. The prototype interfaces with conventional sprinkler heads, enhancing their responsiveness and enabling effective communication and collaboration among sprinklers to optimize fire response. The Company expects market enthusiasm for the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System because it could potentially allow commercial storage and warehousing customers to operate more efficiently and effectively by increasing their storage capacities within the same building footprint.

The Sparx Smart Sprinkler System prototype has been developed pursuant to a Patent License Agreement with Sparx Technologies, LLC., owned and controlled by the Company's CEO, Cassandra DeNunzio.

What sets the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System apart from its counterparts is its seamless ability to wirelessly communicate with other units, enabling it to be more effective and rapidly respond to challenging fires. Moreover, these sprinkler systems operate on battery power, allowing for ease-of-installation while providing significant cost savings when compared to a hard-wired system.

The Sparx Smart Sprinkler System is comprised of three main components: wireless battery-powered sprinkler activation and sensing units, a base station that collects data from the sprinklers and controls sprinkler activations, and an installation and commissioning tool used to set up the system.

Currently, the Company is making significant strides towards the Sparx Base Station and the Sparx Installation and Commissioning Application, reflecting the Company's unwavering commitment to progress. Simultaneously, the Company is also working on the refinement of Version 1 of the Sparx Smart Sprinkler prototype and conducting internal testing.

As depicted in the following video on YouTube one can see how the the Sparx activation and sensing unit reacts faster than a traditional bulb style sprinkler head without the addition of the attached Sparx unit.

The Company takes immense pride in the remarkable strides it has made within a relatively short timeframe, and it is excited to continue further testing, development, and implementation of its full system into the marketplace in the foreseeable future.

In addition to further testing and refinement, the Company's goal is to conduct a full-scale test program with a third-party agency, a crucial milestone that will enable the Company to bring the system to market.

